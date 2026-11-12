Seaspan Expresses Interest in the Metro Renewable Gas Project to Advance Lower-Carbon Marine Fuels

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Metro Renewable Gas Inc. (MRG) today announced that Seaspan has provided a non-binding letter of interest in its waste-to-energy renewable natural gas project. Under development with a potential site on or near the Delta Landfill, the project would produce low-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG) locally for a range of markets, including marine transportation. The project is designed around a true 50/50 Indigenous co-ownership model.

The letter identifies an opportunity for MRG's planned RNG production to complement Seaspan's existing marine fuel supply network. An additional local source of RNG could expand renewable fuel availability and support efforts to reduce lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions.

Seaspan Energy provides ship-to-ship LNG bunkering services on the West Coast and has already participated in renewable LNG (bio-LNG) delivery. Its interest in MRG reflects its continued work to expand lower-carbon fuel options for marine customers.

Harly Penner, President, Seaspan Energy

"Seaspan Energy is Canada's only ship-to-ship LNG bunkering provider, and we are committed to growing our presence and supporting Canada's decarbonization goals, including an international framework to reduce maritime emissions. As an ISCC-certified supplier of renewable natural gas on North America's West Coast, we welcome the progress Metro Renewable Gas is making in connecting local resource recovery with evolving marine fuel demand. We look forward to the project's continued development as a strategic Canadian investment opportunity."

MRG's facility would recover value from suitable residual biogenic waste remaining after recycling and diversion. Using gasification and methanation, the project would convert this material into renewable natural gas.

Fred Scott, President and CEO, Metro Renewable Gas

"Seaspan's enthusiasm for what we're developing is encouraging for our entire team. Our vision brings together Indigenous co-ownership, the diversion of residual waste from landfill and the production of renewable natural gas. We see a meaningful opportunity for our RNG to support the marine sector's transition to lower-carbon fuels. We share Seaspan's interest in practical solutions and look forward to exploring how our capabilities could work together to create lasting value here in British Columbia."

Exploring Broader Opportunities

The organizations also recognize the potential for a broader circular bioeconomy relationship. Suitable residual waste from marine and cruise-sector activities could potentially become feedstock for MRG's process, subject to assessment of material suitability and applicable requirements. This could connect the sector's waste management needs with its future renewable fuel supply.

MRG is also exploring facilities with a similar footprint in the Nanaimo and Victoria regions, reflecting its broader approach to developing locally integrated waste-to-renewable gas projects that respond to regional resources and market opportunities. These projects are intended to build on locally available feedstocks and regional demand for renewable natural gas.

About Metro Renewable Gas

Metro Renewable Gas (MRG) is a Canadian project developer headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, advancing modular waste-to-energy renewable natural gas solutions. MRG's approach complements regional recycling and diversion programs by converting suitable residual biogenic materials that remain after recycling and diversion into renewable natural gas, with the aim of reducing landfill disposal and producing renewable fuel for industrial and transportation markets. Through a true 50/50 Indigenous co-ownership model, MRG is committed to developing long-term legacy assets that advance economic reconciliation, deliver shared value for all partners and create opportunities for employment, local procurement and investment in British Columbia.

Learn more at www.metrorenewablegas.ca

LinkedIn: MRG

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leader in Canada's ship design, engineering, building and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce of more than 5,700 people in North Vancouver and Victoria, the company has proven itself to be a trusted and strategic partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector.

Media Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Fred Scott P.Eng., President & CEO

fscott@metrorenewablegas.ca

Laurie Bradley, VP, PR & Communications

lbradley@metrorenewablegas.ca

SOURCE: Metro Renewable Gas

Metro_Renewable_Gas_Overview

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/seaspan-expresses-interest-in-the-metro-renewable-gas-project-to-advance-lower-car-1250177