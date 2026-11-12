Cision Ltd.: Cision Introduces AI-Powered Cision Intelligence to Help Brands See More and Act with Confidence

Cision Introduces AI-Powered Cision Intelligence to Help Brands See More and Act with Confidence

First capabilities available through Cision MCP with rapid expansion across the Cision portfolio planned

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence and communications technology, today introduced Cision Intelligence, bringing together specialist AI with the breadth and depth of data, expertise and capabilities from across the Cision portfolio. It is designed to help brands spot change earlier and act with confidence, with the ambition of connecting these strengths through one agentic, conversational experience. The first capabilities arrive through Cision MCP, starting with Brandwatch Consumer Research.

Cision Intelligence is built on a shared AI foundation, developed once and extended across Cision's full suite of solutions and supported external tools and agents. Because it is built once and used everywhere, improvements can reach every product and supported tool it powers, so customers get the same intelligence wherever they work. As capabilities expand, teams will be able to investigate questions, understand what matters and turn insight into action in the tools they already use.

"Customers want to understand how markets are changing, what that means for their business and what to do next," said Guy Abramo, Chief Executive Officer at Cision. "Cision Intelligence brings our expertise into a conversational experience that helps them answer those questions. Our ambition is to put the breadth of Cision's intelligence within reach wherever customers make decisions, giving them greater clarity and confidence to act."

Initial access is through Cision MCP, Cision's connection built on Model Context Protocol, an open standard that lets AI tools and agents work with trusted data and services. Its first release connects customers to Brandwatch Consumer Research agents, bringing consumer intelligence into supported tools and workflows. Cision plans to expand access rapidly across its other solutions, adding product agents and developing broader connected workflows over time.

Connect the signals. See what others miss.

Audiences move between search, social media, news coverage and AI-generated answers as they form opinions and make decisions. Understanding how those signals relate can reveal opportunities and concerns that are harder to see in isolation.

A product launch might generate positive coverage and strong social engagement while searches about reliability and competitor alternatives increase. Understanding those signals together could help a brand identify the questions standing between interest and purchase.

Cision Intelligence's planned expansion will draw on the breadth of the portfolio: Trajaan's search intelligence, Brandwatch's consumer research and social media management, CisionOne's media intelligence and PR workflows, and PR Newswire's distribution and Multichannel Amplification. This connected approach will help customers move from understanding a change to deciding how to respond.

"Every team has access to AI now. The difference is what it draws on. General-purpose assistants work from much the same public information," said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer at Cision. "Cision Intelligence brings our specialist data and expertise to the questions that shape where a business invests. We're starting with consumer intelligence in the AI tools teams already use and expanding across Cision from there."

Consumer intelligence, closer to everyday decisions

The first release provides four capabilities through Cision MCP:

Query Management: Build and refine queries around the questions that matter to your business.

Build and refine queries around the questions that matter to your business. Quick Search: Explore consumer conversations and investigate emerging needs.

Explore consumer conversations and investigate emerging needs. Insights & Summaries: Turn findings into clear summaries that inform the next decision.

Turn findings into clear summaries that inform the next decision. Alerts: Stay informed about changes that may call for a response.

Together, these capabilities help teams explore what consumers are saying, investigate the questions behind emerging conversations and identify changes that deserve attention. Customers can use this additional access route alongside Brandwatch Consumer Research.

"Customers should be able to put our specialist intelligence to work in the environments they choose," said Jeff Mullins, Chief Technology Officer at Cision. "Our shared AI foundation allows us to reuse advances across products and experiences. Cision MCP opens another way to access that expertise today, starting with Brandwatch Consumer Research, while we build towards more connected workflows."

Put connected intelligence to work

Discover Cision Intelligence and what it could mean for your business at cision.com/cision-intelligence/

Existing products remain available, giving customers the choice to continue working in the solutions they use today.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, Trajaan, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

Media Contact:

Cision Public Relations

CisionPR@cision.com

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