Charlotte Hornets scale cellular 5G connectivity across Spectrum Center and new Novant Health Performance Center with Boldyn Networks

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026

High-Performance cellular 5G spans Hornets' homecourt and new Novant Health Performance Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) and Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today announced a significant extension of their cellular wireless infrastructure partnership at Spectrum Center, which now also brings Boldyn's high-performance cellular 5G network to the team's new state-of-the-art Novant Health Performance Center.

The extension ensures that the Charlotte Hornets remain at the forefront of sports technology, providing a seamless cellular 5G corridor between the team's arena and its future performance center currently under construction across from Spectrum Center. Boldyn originally launched the arena's 5G Distributed Antenna System (DAS) upgrade in 2020.

"Connectivity is the invisible architecture that supports everything we do, from the way our fans share moments in the stands to the way our players and coaches utilize real-time data to gain a competitive edge," said HSE Chief Information OfficerRonnie Bryant. "Extending this cellular 5G network into the Novant Health Performance Center creates a unified tech ecosystem. It ensures that our basketball operations and front office are supported by the same reliable cellular network that our fans experience on game nights at Spectrum Center."

The Novant Health Performance Center, located directly across from Spectrum Center in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, will serve as the Hornets' headquarters and basketball training facility. The Boldyn-designed network will provide wall-to-wall coverage across the facility's 160,000+ square feet, including courts, training and weight rooms and administrative offices.

"We've worked closely with the Hornets to ensure employees and fans have had cellular 5G connectivity through the multi-million-dollar renovation at Spectrum Center, and now we extend that connectivity to their new headquarters", saidJason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer for Boldyn Networks US. "The Hornets are leading a future where data-driven performance and immersive fan engagement are the standard. By deploying a future-ready cellular 5G infrastructure across both the Spectrum Center and the new Novant Health Performance Center, we are providing the connectivity necessary to power the next generation of NBA innovation."

Read the full press release HERE.

media@boldyn.com

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