Stagwell: Sport Beach Unveils Full Slate of Programming for Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 Race Week

Race week programming includes the SPORT BEACH Keynote Panel at the F1 Business Summit with Russell Wilson, Shaun White and Ndamukong Suh, the trackside VIP SPORT BEACH Clubhouse, and partner experiences with Gatorade, Indeed, Meta and Sweatwork

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport, culture and creativity, today announced its full slate of programming for FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2026 race week. On Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20, SPORT BEACH will bring together athletes, coaches, executives and brand partners at the F1 Business Summit, the SPORT BEACH Clubhouse and a series of partner-led experiences with Gatorade, Indeed, Meta and Sweatwork.

"What happens on the track is why we're all here. What happens around it is where the business of sport gets built," said Beth Sidhu, CEO of SPORT BEACH. "Race week brings athletes, executives and brands to one place, and SPORT BEACH is where those conversations become partnerships and deals get started."

Thursday, November 19: F1 Business Summit and SPORT BEACH Clubhouse

SPORT BEACH joins the F1 Business Summit as a partner for 2026, extending the experience for VIP executives attending:

Keynote Panel: From Athletes to Owners, Investors and Business Builders. Super Bowl Champion Quarterback, CBS Sports on NFL Today, Entrepreneur, Sports Owner & Philanthropist Russell Wilson , Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Snowboarding, Entrepreneur and Investor Shaun White, and Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Investor and Host of "No Free Lunch" Ndamukong Suh will discuss how elite athletes apply the mindset, discipline and competitive instincts behind their success to build influence and ownership beyond their playing careers. The Summit takes place from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets can be purchased here.

Super Bowl Champion Quarterback, CBS Sports on NFL Today, Entrepreneur, Sports Owner & Philanthropist , Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in Snowboarding, Entrepreneur and Investor and Super Bowl Champion, Entrepreneur & Investor and Host of "No Free Lunch" will discuss how elite athletes apply the mindset, discipline and competitive instincts behind their success to build influence and ownership beyond their playing careers. The Summit takes place from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets can be purchased here. Executive Roundtables. During the F1 Business Summit, SPORT BEACH will curate three exclusive roundtable discussions for VIP package holders, including "From Audiences to Fans," hosted by Meta, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. With attention divided across countless entertainment and media options, the conversations will explore what is working to capture not just minds but hearts, and how brands can build fandom through experiences rather than messages alone. If you are interested in more information, please email info@sportbeach.com.

During the F1 Business Summit, SPORT BEACH will curate three exclusive roundtable discussions for VIP package holders, including "From Audiences to Fans," hosted by Meta, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. With attention divided across countless entertainment and media options, the conversations will explore what is working to capture not just minds but hearts, and how brands can build fandom through experiences rather than messages alone. If you are interested in more information, please email info@sportbeach.com. SPORT BEACH Clubhouse. On Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., evening, SPORT BEACH will extend the Business Summit experience for VIP pass holders, bringing its Clubhouse experience to the Trackside Tavern Presented by Paramount+ on the Paddock Club Rooftop, where guests can expand their networks and continue the conversations that started at the Summit and beyond.

Friday, November 20: Executive Programming

On Friday, SPORT BEACH will extend its race week presence with three experiences built around performance, leadership and opportunity:

Kicking Off F1 Weekend with Sweatwork. From 7 to 9 a.m. at the Wynn Golf Club, Sweatwork and SPORT BEACH will kick off the day with a morning experience built around movement, access and the people worth meeting. The session begins with an intention setting, led by world-class trainer Ron "Boss" Everline . Attendees then choose between Strength + Run Club with Everline or Yoga with top Las Vegas instructor Dray Gardner . Afterward, guests will enjoy a healthy breakfast, exclusive giveaways and time to connect with athletes, founders, sports marketing leaders and creatives from the Sweatwork and SPORT BEACH communities, DJ'd by Demi Lobo . Attendance is open to all; RSVP here.

From 7 to 9 a.m. at the Wynn Golf Club, Sweatwork and SPORT BEACH will kick off the day with a morning experience built around movement, access and the people worth meeting. The session begins with an intention setting, led by world-class trainer . Attendees then choose between Strength + Run Club with Everline or Yoga with top Las Vegas instructor . Afterward, guests will enjoy a healthy breakfast, exclusive giveaways and time to connect with athletes, founders, sports marketing leaders and creatives from the Sweatwork and SPORT BEACH communities, DJ'd by . Attendance is open to all; RSVP here. SPORT BEACH Coach's Corner: A High-Performance Coaching Workshop, hosted by Indeed. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Venetian, SPORT BEACH's signature workshop format will be led by Russell Wilson and British racing driver Jessica Hawkins, who alongside a legendary coach will outline how to build high-performing teams from the perspectives of coaches, players and teammates. Drawing on their own careers, they will cover five themes: recruiting the right talent, aligning the players, coaching the team, pivoting mid-game and giving feedback that wins. Each lesson ties back to the challenges executives face daily, giving leaders tools they can use right away. Space is limited and attendance is by invitation. Request to attend here.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Venetian, SPORT BEACH's signature workshop format will be led by and British racing driver who alongside a legendary coach will outline how to build high-performing teams from the perspectives of coaches, players and teammates. Drawing on their own careers, they will cover five themes: recruiting the right talent, aligning the players, coaching the team, pivoting mid-game and giving feedback that wins. Each lesson ties back to the challenges executives face daily, giving leaders tools they can use right away. Space is limited and attendance is by invitation. Request to attend here. SPORT BEACH Women's Leadership Council, fueled by Gatorade. The Council will come together for a working session, building on months of collaboration among athletes, coaches, creatives and industry leaders to address challenges surrounding visibility, representation and leadership opportunities for women in sport. The session will focus on finalizing an actionable recommendation to help recruit, develop, retain and elevate more women coaches at the collegiate level. The Council is co-chaired by Basketball Hall of Famer, Emmy Award-Winning Broadcaster and Entrepreneur Candace Parker, SPORT BEACH CEO Beth Sidhu and Jasper Advisors Founder & CEO Julie Andreeff Jensen.

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ABOUT SPORT BEACH

SPORT BEACH connects athletes, brands and marketers for curated experiences and conversations that drive growth at the intersection of sport, brand and culture. Launched in 2022 by Stagwell, SPORT BEACH is now a year-round ecosystem spanning content, community and play brought to life via events and brand activations, councils and thought leadership and a weekly newsletter. Its annual summits, clubhouses, and convenings at the world's most influential cultural and sporting moments serve as incubators for new partnerships, breakthrough creative, and industry-defining conversations. Learn more at www.SportBeach.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Peros

Famous Last Words PR

jen@flwpr.com

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SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sport-beach-unveils-full-slate-of-programming-for-formula-1-hein-1250525