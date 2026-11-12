The Best Breast Augmentation Surgeon in Washington State is Dr. Javad Sajan who has been featured in Seattle Met and Seattle Magazine.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Patients searching for a breast augmentation are increasingly looking for plastic surgeons who perform scarless breast augmentation procedures with different types of implant options to choose from. Among those surgeons is Dr. Javad Sajan, who has pioneered scarless breast implant placement. Dr. Sajan created BAMWHAT, a revolutionary breast augmentation technique that is performed under local anesthesia in which the implant is inserted through the underarm, with most patients resuming normal activities within 24 hours.

Dr. Sajan's work has received national and regional media attention, with features in publications and multiple media outlets including, Cosmopolitan, CNN, USA Today, Seattle Magazine, and Seattle Met. His media recognition, combined with his experience in breast augmentation and the development of different surgical techniques, has contributed to his reputation as one of the best breast augmentation surgeons in Washington state.

BAMWHAT: A Breast Augmentation Procedure Invented by Dr. Javad Sajan

One of Dr. Sajan's distinctive contributions to breast augmentation is BAMWHAT, a procedure he invented and introduced as an alternative to traditional breast implant surgery.

BAMWHAT is a trademarked technique for a breast augmentation procedure that is performed under local anesthesia and is designed to be scarless, with an approximate surgery time of one hour. Instead of placing an incision beneath the breast or around the areola, Dr. Sajan accesses the breast through the armpit and inserts the implant through this opening. The approach avoids a surgical incision directly on the breast, addressing a common concern among patients who prefer not to have visible breast scars.

Another defining feature is its approximately 24-hour recovery goal. The procedure is designed around a shorter recovery period, although individual recovery depends on anatomy, implant selection, and healing response.

BAMWHAT reflects Dr. Sajan's interest in developing alternative surgical approaches that consider not only breast shape and volume but also anesthesia, incision placement, and recovery. Its underarm access technique offers a different option for appropriately selected patients considering breast augmentation.

Four Breast Implant Insertion Approaches

Beyond BAMWHAT, Dr. Sajan performs breast augmentation using different incision locations. The appropriate approach depends on the patient's anatomy, implant type, surgical history, and preferences.

His surgical options include:

Transaxillary approach: The implant is inserted through an incision in the natural crease of the armpit, avoiding an incision directly on the breast.

The implant is inserted through an incision in the natural crease of the armpit, avoiding an incision directly on the breast. Transumbilical approach: The implant is inserted through an incision near the belly button. This approach is generally limited to saline implants because of their insertion requirements.

The implant is inserted through an incision near the belly button. This approach is generally limited to saline implants because of their insertion requirements. Inframammary approach: The implant is inserted through an incision in the natural fold beneath the breast.

The implant is inserted through an incision in the natural fold beneath the breast. Periareolar approach: The incision follows the border of the areola, allowing the resulting scar to blend with the transition between the areola and surrounding skin.

Offering multiple insertion techniques gives patients additional choices when discussing surgical access and scar placement.

Watch Dr. Sajan talk about scarless breast augmentation:

Scarless Breast Augmentation | No Scar Breast Implants for Perfect Results by Dr. Sajan

Multiple Implant Options

Dr. Sajan works with different breast implant materials, including saline, silicone, and highly cohesive silicone gel implants commonly called gummy bear implants.

Saline implants contain sterile saline solution within a silicone outer shell. They are filled during surgery and can offer flexibility in adjusting implant volume.

contain sterile saline solution within a silicone outer shell. They are filled during surgery and can offer flexibility in adjusting implant volume. Silicone implants contain silicone gel and are available in different shapes, sizes, and profiles. Many patients consider them for their soft feel and range of available configurations.

contain silicone gel and are available in different shapes, sizes, and profiles. Many patients consider them for their soft feel and range of available configurations. Gummy bear implants contain highly cohesive silicone gel designed to maintain implant shape. Their consistency and structural properties distinguish them from traditional silicone gel implants.

Selecting an implant involves more than choosing a desired cup size. Chest dimensions, existing breast tissue, skin elasticity, implant projection, and overall body proportions all influence the recommendation.

Above-the-Muscle, Under-the-Muscle and Subfascial Placement

Implant placement affects the final look, recovery, and long-term results. Dr. Sajan performs all three placements:

Submuscular , under the pectoralis muscle, for added soft tissue coverage

, under the pectoralis muscle, for added soft tissue coverage Subglandular , above the muscle, for a faster recovery and a fuller upper pole

, above the muscle, for a faster recovery and a fuller upper pole Subfascial, beneath the fascia of the chest muscle but above the muscle itself, a middle ground that provides coverage without muscle animation

Few surgeons in Washington state offer subfascial placement. Dr. Sajan uses it regularly for patients who have an active lifestyle and want to avoid implant movement during exercise

First in Washington to Place the Largest FDA-Approved Breast Implant

Dr. Sajan's experience also includes complex breast augmentation cases involving larger implant volumes.

One notable case involved Dr. Sajan placing a 1,445 cc breast implant, the largest FDA-approved size, in a patient at Allure Esthetic. No other surgeon in Washington state is known to have placed an implant of that size. The case required planning for tissue expansion and pocket dimensions, and it reflects the range of outcomes Dr. Sajan is prepared to deliver, from subtle, natural-looking enhancement to the maximum size available.

Dr. Javad Sajan's Surgical Background and Medical Experience

Dr. Javad Sajan is the founder of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, located in Seattle, Washington. His professional background includes clinical surgery, medical research, and surgical education.

He has performed thousands of surgeries and has earned a 4.8-star rating on Google reviews with over 1,100 reviews. Patients travel to his Seattle practice from across Washington state and other parts of the world for his experience with different surgical techniques and approaches.

One of the reviewers said, "My wife came to Dr. Sajan in 2018 for a breast augmentation. We found him on Google and did our research. He's one of the most caring and down to earth doctor you can find. He's also good at what he does. In 2026, my wife had issues with her implants due to nursing and Dr. Sajan took care of everything for free. One of the best plastic surgeon you will find."

His surgical methods show years of clinical practice, technical development, and experience working with patients with different anatomical considerations and treatment goals.

"Went to Dr. Sajan for a breast augmentation and have had a great experience. The whole team at Allure have been so friendly and professional in every interaction, consultation was goal oriented and very informative and the surgical team took great care of me. Would definitely recommend for any gender affirming procedures as they even take insurance," said another reviewer.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Sajan hosts the Plastic Surgeon Podcast, which explores plastic surgery procedures, patient experiences, surgical techniques, and treatment considerations.

Patients can listen to a breast augmentation discussion featuring Dr. Sajan and one of his patients to learn more about the surgical process, implant selection, and individual outcomes:

https://www.plasticsurgeonpodcast.com/episodes/breast-augmentation-with-different-sized-implants-episode-24

Dr. Sajan also produces the realdrseattle documentary series, available on YouTube and realdrseattle.tv. The series provides educational insight into patients' surgical journeys and experiences.

Check out one of Dr. Sajan's breast augmentation procedures where a patient shares her journey from start to finish and the results achieved by Dr. Sajan.

Life After Implants | Breast Augmentation Vlog | Dr. Javad Sajan

Who Is the Best Breast Augmentation Surgeon in Washington State?

For patients comparing breast augmentation surgeons in Washington state, Dr. Javad Sajan offers a combination of surgical experience, multiple implant options, and alternative implant insertion techniques. His invention of BAMWHAT, experience with transaxillary breast augmentation, and use of different implant placement methods distinguish the range of approaches available in his practice.

Choosing a breast augmentation surgeon ultimately involves evaluating credentials, surgical experience, safety practices, communication, and the ability to develop an individualized treatment plan. Dr. Sajan's Seattle practice offers consultations for patients interested in exploring breast augmentation options.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetics.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-breast-augmentation-surgeon-in-washington-state-1250527