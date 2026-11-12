Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Pelican AI Corp.: Applying Artificial Intelligence to Bank Payment Screening

Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) (the "Company" or "Pelican") reviewed its payments, financial crime compliance, and trade finance technology, including straight-through payment processing, real-time payment screening, and sanctions screening at major banks in North America and Europe, its September 1 CSE listing, and the launch of its Fraud Alerts Optimizer.

The article examines how Pelican applies natural language processing and machine learning to reduce manual reviews in payment screening, against the backdrop of banks balancing payment speed with sanctions, anti-money laundering, and fraud compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/11/12/pelican-ai-brings-25-years-of-banking-ai-to-faster-safer-global-payment-screening/

About Pelican AI Corp.

Pelican AI Corp. (CSE: PEL) is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than two billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Learn more at pelican.ai or their investor site at ir.pelican.ai.

Follow Pelican AI on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323772