US President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14421 on Aug. 26, declaring a national emergency to secure the US bulk-power system. The order covers equipment including substation transformers, high-voltage circuit breakers and grid-connected inverters, creating a new national-security screen for foreign-produced bulk-power equipment. The issue was not that equipment available for import suddenly became technically inferior. The rules governing procurement risk had changed, and developers had to react accordingly. For Levona, this meant reopening the procurement process, qualifying alternative ...

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