CEO panel at the Zuri-Invest Night in Zurich, moderated by Jochen Staiger, with: Amir Adnani, Uranium Energy Corp & Uranium Royalty Corp Dan Symons, C3 Metals Sam Pazuki, AuMEGA Metals Amir Adnani (UEC) looks back on UEC's first full year of production in Wyoming and Texas. He explains why the uranium market is in a structural deficit and why uranium equities sold off alongside the AI trade although the uranium price itself held up. He also covers UEC's new long-term contracts with two US utilities, signed without a price ceiling. Dan Symons (C3 Metals) presents the highest-grade intercept yet at the Khaleesi copper discovery in southern Peru: 65 m at 3.45% CuEq. He talks about the Freeport-McMoRan earn-in of up to US$75M at Bellas Gate in Jamaica and why majors are hunting for early-stage copper. Sam Pazuki (AuMEGA Metals) describes the 110 km land package on Newfoundland's Cape Ray Shear Zone with its 610,000 oz gold resource. He covers first drilling of never-tested targets, a winter drill program and why engineers think differently about discoveries. Further topics: geopolitics, critical minerals and why jurisdiction matters. Uranium Copper Gold UEC C3Metals AuMEGA Mining ZuriInvestNight Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the speakers and do not constitute investment advice.