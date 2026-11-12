In this keynote, Florian Grummes looks at the big picture for gold, silver and mining stocks after the US midterms. He covers the "blue tsunami", the oil shock from the Iran war, a possible AI bubble and hedge fund deleveraging, as well as gridlock in Washington, the $40 trillion US debt and what money printing means for inflation. Then he turns to the charts: Gold's long-term trend since 1971, with corrections getting shorter. Key support at $4,000 and an upside target of $4,500 into February/March. The seasonal turn around the December FOMC meeting. Gold in Swiss francs. Silver is back at $50, and a cup-and-handle formation points much higher in the long run. Gold miners are showing a positive divergence and have taken the lead. Copper also looks constructive. The talk ends with a Q&A. Recorded at the Zuri-Invest Night in Zurich. Gold Silver GoldMiners Copper Midterms Inflation Commodities Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the speaker and do not constitute investment advice.