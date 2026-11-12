FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

Financial highlights for the first quarter ended September 30, 2026:

Consulting and advisory fees of $0.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, a decrease of 12% from fiscal 2026

Other loss, net of $140.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, an increase of 264% from fiscal 2026

Net loss attributable to FRMO of $35.7 million, an increase in the net loss attributable to the Company of $30.8 million from the first quarter of 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / FRMO Corp. (the "Company" or "FRMO") (OTCID:FRMO) reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2027 first quarter ended September 30, 2026.

On July 10, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a change in FRMO's fiscal year end from May 31 to June 30. As a result of the change in fiscal year, there was a one month transition period (the "Transition Period") beginning on June 1, 2026, and ending on June 30, 2026. The quarterly report includes both the one-month Transition Period and the first fiscal quarter for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as well as comparable periods from the prior year.

FRMO's total book value as of September 30, 2026 was $566.6 million. Excluding the non-controlling interests, equity attributable to shareholders was $301.7 million ($6.85 per share). This compares with total book value at June 30, 2026 of $687.8 million. Excluding the non-controlling interests, equity attributable to shareholders was $337.4 million ($7.66 per share) at June 30, 2026.

The Company's consulting and advisory fees decreased during the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year due to fees earned from its royalty participation with Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation. HKHC recognized lower management and advisory fees in the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and cash equivalents, amounted to $47.1 million as of September 30, 2026, and $48.7 million as of June 30, 2026. Total liabilities were $83.8 million as of September 30, 2026, and $103.5 million as of June 30, 2026, comprised primarily of deferred taxes and securities sold, not yet purchased.

FRMO's net loss attributable to the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $35.7 million ($0.81 per diluted share), compared to a net loss of $5.0 million ($0.11 per diluted share) a year earlier. The equity security investment that primarily accounts for the net loss is identified as Investment A in Note 4 of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements under Investment Concentration.

Net loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets net of taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $8.3 million ($0.19 per diluted share) compared to net income of $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and digital assets are subject to change after September 30, 2026. The market value of several securities and digital assets might have changed substantially since that date.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of FRMO Corporation and its controlled subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company"). The Company holds an equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC ("HKHA"), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation ("HKHC") and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of the Company. The Company owns 4.42% of HKHC and earns substantially all of its advisory fees from HKHC. Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company's principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company's financial statements. The noncontrolling interest in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for all periods presented. Total stockholders' equity includes, as a separate item, the amount attributable to the noncontrolling interests.

Further details are available in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 and for the Transition Period. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Conference Call

Co-CEOs Peter Doyle and Steven Bregman, and David Arndt, CFO, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, will be considered. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link:

Please register for FRMO 1Q 2027 Quarterly Conference Call on November 19, 2026 4:15 PM ET at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8282753492648824408

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

An audio replay link will be available on the FRMO website (https://frmocorp.com/q_transcripts.html) until the summary transcript is posted.

FRMO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30, June 30, May 31, 2026 2026 2026 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,325 $ 47,637 $ 46,967 Accounts receivable (due from related parties) 818 914 599 Other current assets 4 142 143 Total current assets 47,147 48,693 47,709 Digital mining assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $0, $0, and $85 at September 30, June 30, and May 31, 2026, respectively - - 13 Equity securities, at fair value 361,822 480,769 433,928 Digital assets, at fair value 13,682 9,521 11,976 Investments in limited partnerships and other equity investments at fair value 184,302 201,164 204,350 Other investments 14,343 13,696 16,976 Investment in Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation 18,822 27,187 22,162 Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation royalty participation 10,200 10,200 10,200 Total assets $ 650,318 $ 791,230 $ 747,314 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 953 $ 672 $ 397 Income taxes payable 546 993 822 Securities sold, not yet purchased 557 678 705 Total current liabilities 2,056 2,343 1,924 Deferred tax liability 81,709 101,121 98,179 Total liabilities 83,765 103,464 100,103 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity Redeemable preferred stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 2,000 shares; no shares outstanding - - - Common stock - $0.001 par value, authorized 90,000 shares; issued and outstanding 44,023 shares at September 30, June 30, and May 31, 2026, respectively 44 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 45,527 45,501 45,492 Retained earnings 256,093 291,842 285,441 Stockholders' equity attributable to the Company 301,664 337,387 330,977 Noncontrolling interests 264,889 350,379 316,234 Total stockholders' equity 566,553 687,766 647,211 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 650,318 $ 791,230 $ 747,314

FRMO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Month Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Consulting and advisory fees and other income $ 802 $ 907 $ 270 $ 324 Total revenue 802 907 270 324 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses 347 372 212 143 Depreciation - 14 13 5 Total operating expenses 347 386 225 148 Other income (expense) Dividends and interest income, net 1,230 1,103 901 745 Net realized gain (loss) from investments (10 ) 46 (5 ) (3 ) Equity earnings from limited partnerships, limited liability companies, and other equity investments 1,875 918 303 163 Unrealized gain (loss) from investments (27,296 ) (4,804 ) 1,542 (547 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities (119,953 ) (36,906 ) 43,518 (19,925 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from digital assets 4,159 1,206 (2,455 ) 403 Total other income (expense), net (139,995 ) (38,437 ) 43,804 (19,164 ) Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes (139,540 ) (37,916 ) 43,849 (18,988 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 18,849 2,675 (3,112 ) 1,694 Net income (loss) (120,691 ) (35,241 ) 40,737 (17,294 ) Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 84,942 30,271 (34,336 ) 16,452 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (35,749 ) $ (4,970 ) $ 6,401 $ (842 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.81 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,023 44,023 44,023 44,023 Diluted 44,023 44,023 44,024 44,023

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. is an intellectual capital firm that provides consulting and advisory services in the asset management sector and engages in the mining of digital assets.

FRMO had 44,022,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Contact

Thérèse Byars

Corporate Secretary

Email: tbyars@frmocorp.com

Telephone: 646-495-7337

www.frmocorp.com

______________________________________________

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets is net income or loss attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities and digital assets, net of tax. Net income or loss attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets.

Management uses net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income or loss attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income or loss attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain or loss from equity securities and digital assets to net income or loss attributable to the Company (in thousands) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025

Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Amount Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Digital Assets, and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:

















Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (35,749 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (4,970 ) $ (0.11 )

Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets (115,794 ) (35,700 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to noncontrolling interests (85,493 ) (30,802 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to the Company (30,301 ) (4,898 ) Tax (provision) benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to the company 2,809 (720 ) Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets attributable to the Company, net of taxes (27,492 ) $ (0.62 ) (5,618 ) $ (0.13 )

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities and digital assets $ (8,257 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 648 $ 0.01

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,023 44,023

SOURCE: FRMO Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/frmo-corp.-announces-fiscal-2027-first-quarter-results-and-conferenc-1250767