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WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker: 6NCA
Tradegate
11.11.26 | 13:17
20,000 Euro
-0,99 % -0,200
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCINO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCINO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20020,40022:37
20,00020,20011.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2026 22:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, will report financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2026, after the market close on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results Conference Call
Date and Time: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on nCino's Investor Relations website following the call.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
investor@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT?
press@ncino.com?


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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