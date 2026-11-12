Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026:

Management and advisory fees were $17.8 million for each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The quarter included a 26% increase in revenues from the Company's exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Management and advisory fees from separately managed accounts (SMAs) grew 2.0% for the quarter and 4.3% year-to-date.

Operating income was $1.8 million (GAAP presentation) and $4.3 million advisor only presentation (Non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 reflecting the Company's core asset management operations.

Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation was a net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.98 per common share, and net income of $35.8 million, or $1.92 per share, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. The net loss for the quarter was the result of unrealized declines in the fair value of certain key investment holdings, including those at consolidated investment products, while the year-to-date period continued to reflect unrealized gains at those same investment holdings.

Assets under management (AUM) was $10.0 billion as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of 7.3% from June 30, 2026. AUM remains higher than the beginning of the year value of $9.6 billion, reflecting an increase of 3.9% from December 31, 2025.

Board of Directors declared a $0.13 per share dividend.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a $25.0 million share repurchase program.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (the "Company" or "HKHC") (OTCQX:HKHC) reported financial results for its third quarter of 2026.

The Company's management and advisory fees increased by 0.3% for the third quarter of 2026 and were down 1.2% for the year-to-date period. The Company continued to experience growth from our Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, whose revenues increased 26% for the quarter and 30% for the year-to-date period. However, these increases were more than offset by decreased revenues from our mutual funds. The Company also reported revenue increases of 2.0% for the quarter and 4.3% for the year-to-date period from separately managed accounts.

The Company's AUM was $10.0 billion, an increase of 3.9% for the year-to-date period primarily due to the increase in market value of Texas Pacific Land Corporation ("TPL"), which increased 13.4% year-to-date. The impact of the TPL increase was partially offset by decreases in bitcoin-related holdings. The Company has also experienced net outflows for the year-to-date period primarily from redemptions from private funds holding shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc., which were generally expected due to the expiration of restrictions following its IPO during 2025.

The Company's total operating expenses increased $1.3 million, or 8.9%, during the third quarter as a result of higher general and administrative expenses associated with the commencement of new replacement office leases, which includes an impairment of the right-of-use asset and a period of overlapping lease terms associated with our New York location. These increased costs were partially offset by lower variable compensation.

As described in the advisor only presentation (Non-GAAP), HKHC shareholders experienced declines from a $19.8 million net loss from equity in earnings of private funds, $19.5 million of unrealized losses, net, from investments, offset with $3.8 million of unrealized gains from digital asset holdings for the three months ended September 30, 2026. These results partially offset significant unrealized gains from the first and second quarters and have resulted in total other income of $20.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

On November 11, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2026. Also, the Company's Board of Directors announced today that the Board of Directors have unanimously approved a 3-year stock repurchase program ("Program") under which the Company may repurchase up to $25 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. Purchases under the Program may be made through a combination of open market purchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, block trades, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions in the discretion of the Company. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases under this authorization. The volume, price, timing and manner of any repurchases will be determined at the Company's discretion, subject to general market conditions and regulatory factors. The Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific amount of common stock and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time without notice at the discretion of the Company. The Company expects to fund the Program from existing cash and cash equivalents.

Conference Call

Peter Doyle and Steve Bregman, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Mark Herndon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 4:15 pm EST. You may register for the conference call by clicking on the following link:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 4:15 pm EST

Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (213) 929-4212 Access Code: 608-746-624

Only online participants can submit questions during the Webinar.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue:







Management and advisory fees $ 17,813 $ 17,764 $ 54,826 $ 55,465 Other income and fees 217 129 533 345 Total revenue 18,030 17,893 55,359 55,810 Operating expenses: Compensation and related employee benefits 7,090 7,685 29,698 24,718 Sales, distribution and marketing 3,606 3,774 12,389 12,048 Depreciation and amortization 217 199 608 917 General and administrative expenses 3,980 2,520 9,479 7,728 Expenses of consolidated investment products 1,379 766 2,794 2,078 Total operating expenses 16,272 14,944 54,968 47,489 Operating income (loss) 1,758 2,949 391 8,321 Other income (expense): Equity earnings, net (5,815 ) (2,033 ) 2,508 (3,543 ) Interest and dividends 483 530 1,349 1,475 Other income (expense) (34 ) (290 ) 6,034 (530 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net (54,002 ) 129,399 23,345 184,133 Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products 1,609 1,627 4,912 6,418 Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets, net 3,780 1,260 (491 ) 2,908 Realized gain (loss) on investments, net 31 32 437 2,229 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (19,495 ) (7,046 ) 8,651 (8,734 ) Total other income (expense), net (73,443 ) 123,479 46,745 184,356 Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (71,685 ) 126,428 47,136 192,677 Income tax (expense) benefit 12,483 10,370 (11,014 ) 3,840 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (59,202 ) 136,798 36,122 196,517 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (63 ) - (1,300 ) Net income (loss) $ (59,202 ) $ 136,735 $ 36,122 $ 195,217 Less: net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 40,852 (129,500 ) (319 ) (175,630 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ (18,350 ) $ 7,235 $ 35,803 $ 19,587 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.98 ) $ 0.39 $ 1.92 $ 1.12 Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.00 ) $ - $ (0.07 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ (0.98 ) $ 0.39 $ 1.92 $ 1.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,635 18,635 18,635 18,635

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,417 $ 36,884 Fees receivable, net 6,794 6,575 Investments, at fair value 86,346 76,535 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents 37,814 45,493 Investments, at fair value 1,522,799 1,708,395 Other assets 6,338 9,517 Other investments 23,787 21,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,286 6,382 Property and equipment, net 1,560 395 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,328 8,603 Due from affiliates 1 10 Digital assets 12,034 12,509 Intangible assets, net 40,589 41,108 Goodwill 23,373 23,373 Total assets $ 1,831,466 $ 1,996,811 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 8,708 $ 12,149 Accrued third party distribution expenses 349 578 Deferred revenue 27 66 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,198 1,596 Other liabilities 3,682 735 Deferred tax liability, net 75,578 66,345 Due to affiliates 7,597 7,689 Operating lease liability 25,325 8,248 Total liabilities 137,464 97,406 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,326,291 1,560,452 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 18,635 shares issued and outstanding, net of 1 share treasury stock at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,864 1,864 Additional paid-in capital 39,243 39,243 Retained earnings 326,604 297,846 Total shareholders' equity 367,711 338,953 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 1,831,466 $ 1,996,811

Additional Information about our performance

The Company consolidates certain private funds in order for the condensed consolidated financial statements to conform with generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, the assets and liabilities of the applicable consolidated funds are presented on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Additionally, an amount that represents the interests of the Company's clients' in these consolidated private funds will be presented as redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. The investment income (losses), other income (losses) and the expenses of the consolidated investment products will be presented within the Company's consolidated statements of operations. Additionally, an amount that represents the net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests as well as the net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation will be presented on the Company's condensed consolidated statement of operations.

Consolidated Investment Products ("CIPs") consist of certain private investment funds which are sponsored by the Company. The Company has no right to the CIPs' assets, other than its direct equity investments in them and investment management and other fees earned from them. The liabilities of the CIPs have no recourse to the Company's assets beyond the level of its direct investment, therefore the Company bears no other risks associated with the CIPs' liabilities.

As indicated in the additional information presented in the tables below there are several notable presentational differences as a result of the consolidation of the CIPs:

Management and advisory fees, including incentive fees, from CIPs are eliminated from consolidated revenues. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects higher revenues for the three- and nine-month periods than the GAAP presentation. There was management and advisory fee growth of $16.7 million, a 27% increase, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. This increase is primarily the result of the $18.1 million of incentive fees recorded in the first quarter of 2026 related to certain private funds that held Miami International Holdings, Inc. and the expiration of certain trading restrictions associated with that position.

the CIPs reflects higher revenues for the three- and nine-month periods than the GAAP presentation. There was management and advisory fee growth of $16.7 million, a 27% increase, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. This increase is primarily the result of the $18.1 million of incentive fees recorded in the first quarter of 2026 related to certain private funds that held Miami International Holdings, Inc. and the expiration of certain trading restrictions associated with that position. The equity in earnings of private funds which results primarily from CIPs that are eliminated from the consolidated presentation is included within the investment results of the CIPs. Accordingly, our presentation without the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings that presents an increase in the value of our holdings within the CIPs.

the CIPs reflects an increased level of equity earnings that presents an increase in the value of our holdings within the CIPs. Shareholders' equity and net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation are not impacted by the consolidation process.

The Statement of Financial Condition without the consolidation of private funds presents lower total assets as a result of excluding the assets held by the CIPs as well as the associated redeemable noncontrolling interests, which represents our clients' interests in these funds. As of September 30, 2026, the Company holds economic interests of $219.5 million in the CIPs, which is reflected in Other Investments in the advisor only (Non-GAAP) condensed consolidated statements of financial condition.

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Advisor Only Statement of Operations (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue:







Management and advisory fees $ 18,926 $ 19,561 $ 77,927 $ 61,240 Other income and fees 217 129 533 345 Total revenue 19,143 19,690 78,460 61,585 Operating expenses: Compensation and related employee benefits 7,090 7,685 29,698 24,718 Sales, distribution and marketing 3,606 3,774 12,389 12,048 Depreciation and amortization 217 199 608 917 General and administrative expenses 3,980 2,540 9,479 7,792 Expenses of consolidated investment products - - - - Total operating expenses 14,893 14,198 52,174 45,475 Operating income (loss) 4,250 5,492 26,286 16,110 Other income (expense): Equity in earnings of private funds, net (19,848 ) (3,050 ) 4,551 3,589 Interest and dividends 483 530 1,349 1,475 Other income (expense) (34 ) (290 ) 6,034 (530 ) Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - - - - Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - - - - Unrealized (loss) gain on digital assets, net 3,780 1,260 (491 ) 2,908 Realized gain (loss) on investments, net 31 32 437 2,229 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net (19,495 ) (7,046 ) 8,651 (8,734 ) Total other income (expense), net (35,083 ) (8,564 ) 20,531 937 Income before provision for income taxes (30,833 ) (3,072 ) 46,817 17,047 Income tax (expense) benefit 12,483 10,370 (11,014 ) 3,840 Net Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (18,350 ) 7,298 35,803 20,887 Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax - (63 ) - (1,300 ) Net income (loss) $ (18,350 ) $ 7,235 $ 35,803 $ 19,587 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - - - - Net income attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ (18,350 ) $ 7,235 $ 35,803 $ 19,587 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common shares: Net income (loss) $ (0.98 ) $ 0.39 $ 1.92 $ 1.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 18,635 18,635 18,635 18,635

Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Revenue: Management and advisory fees $ 77,927 $ - $ (23,101 ) $ 54,826 Other income and fees 533 - - 533 Total revenue 78,460 - (23,101 ) 55,359 Operating expenses: Compensation and related employee benefits 29,698 - - 29,698 Sales, distribution and marketing 12,389 - - 12,389 Depreciation and amortization 608 - - 608 General and administrative expenses 9,479 - - 9,479 Expenses of consolidated investment products - 2,730 64 2,794 Total operating expenses 52,174 2,730 64 54,968 Operating income 26,286 (2,730 ) (23,165 ) 391 Other income (expense): Equity in earnings of private funds, net 4,551 - (2,043 ) 2,508 Interest and dividends 1,349 - - 1,349 Other income (expense) 6,034 - - 6,034 Investment and other income (losses) of consolidated investment products, net - 18,315 5,030 23,345 Interest and dividend income of consolidated investment products - 4,912 - 4,912 Unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets, net (491 ) - - (491 ) Realized gain (loss) on investments, net 437 - - 437 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments net 8,651 - - 8,651 Total other income (expense), net 20,531 23,227 2,987 46,745 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 46,817 20,497 (20,178 ) 47,136 Income tax (expense) benefit (11,014 ) - - (11,014 ) Net income (loss) $ 35,803 $ 20,497 $ (20,178 ) $ 36,122 Less: net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests - (18,373 ) 18,054 (319 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation $ 35,803 $ 2,124 $ (2,124 ) $ 35,803

HORIZON KINETICS HOLDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Advisor Only Statement of Financial Condition (Non-GAAP) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,417 $ 36,884 Fees receivable 8,023 8,154 Investments, at fair value 86,346 76,535 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents - - Investments, at fair value - - Other assets - - Other investments 243,329 220,065 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,286 6,382 Property and equipment, net 1,560 395 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,328 8,603 Due from affiliates 10 20 Digital assets 12,034 12,509 Intangible assets, net 40,589 41,108 Goodwill 23,373 23,373 Total Assets $ 485,295 $ 434,028 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 8,708 $ 12,149 Accrued third party distribution expenses 349 578 Deferred revenue 27 66 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses - - Other liabilities - - Deferred tax liability, net 75,578 66,345 Due to affiliates 7,597 7,689 Operating lease liability 25,325 8,248 Total Liabilities 117,584 95,075 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - - Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 18,635 shares issued and outstanding, net of 1 share treasury stock at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,864 1,864 Additional paid-in capital 39,243 39,243 Retained earnings 326,604 297,846 Total Shareholders' Equity 367,711 338,953 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity $ 485,295 $ 434,028



September 30, 2026 Consolidated Company Entities Consolidated Investment Products Eliminations Consolidated Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,417 $ - $ - $ 36,417 Fees receivable, net 8,023 - (1,229 ) 6,794 Investments, at fair value 86,346 - - 86,346 Assets of consolidated investment products Cash and cash equivalents - 37,814 - 37,814 Investments, at fair value - 1,522,799 - 1,522,799 Other assets - 6,338 - 6,338 Other investments 243,329 - (219,542 ) 23,787 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,286 - - 22,286 Property and equipment, net 1,560 - - 1,560 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,328 - - 11,328 Due from affiliates 10 - (9 ) 1 Digital assets 12,034 - - 12,034 Intangible assets, net 40,589 - - 40,589 Goodwill 23,373 - - 23,373 Total assets $ 485,295 $ 1,566,951 $ (220,780 ) $ 1,831,466 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 8,708 $ - $ - $ 8,708 Accrued third party distribution expenses 349 - - 349 Deferred revenue 27 - - 27 Liabilities of consolidated investment products Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 17,436 (1,238 ) 16,198 Other liabilities - 3,682 - 3,682 Deferred tax liability, net 75,578 - - 75,578 Due to affiliates 7,597 - - 7,597 Operating lease liability 25,325 - - 25,325 Total liabilities 117,584 21,118 (1,238 ) 137,464 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests - 1,365,345 (39,054 ) 1,326,291 Equity interests 367,711 180,488 (180,488 ) 367,711 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 485,295 $ 1,566,951 $ (220,780 ) $ 1,831,466

Non-GAAP Measures

In discussing financial results, the Company presented "advisor only" tables without the consolidation of certain private funds which is not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including evaluating our overall performance and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measure provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating costs and their trends, and provides additional transparency on how we evaluate our financial condition and results of operations. We also believe presenting this measure allows investors to view our financial condition and results of operations using the same measure that we use in evaluating our performance and trends.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," "strategy," "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe", "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCQX:HKHC) primarily offers investment advisory services through its subsidiary Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"), a registered investment adviser. HKAM provides independent proprietary research and investment advisory services for mainly long-only and alternative value-based investing strategies. The firm's offices are located in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Summit, New Jersey. For more information, please visit http://www.hkholdingco.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@hkholdingco.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/horizon-kinetics-holding-corporation-reports-third-quarter-results-1248933