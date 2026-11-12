Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) (OTCQB: OMGPF) (FSE: Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "LIFE Offering"), as previously announced on November 4, 2026, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$526,680.

In connection with the first tranche, the Company issued 5,852,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.09 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of C$0.13 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the first tranche (the "Closing Date").

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause. If the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") is equal to or greater than C$0.25 for 15 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a news release providing notice to holders (the "Acceleration Notice"). In such event, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day following the date of the Acceleration Notice.

The net proceeds from the LIFE Offering are intended to support future exploration activities at the Company's Williams Property in British Columbia's Toodoggone District, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, as detailed in the offering document related to the LIFE Offering (the "Offering Document").

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid cash finders' fees of C$39,974 and issued 444,160 finders' warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to an eligible finder for certain of the Units sold. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants as noted above.

The LIFE Offering is being conducted pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended, and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

The Offering Document is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.omegapacific.ca.

The securities issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is committed to best practices in responsible exploration with judicious use of capital. Omega Pacific is dedicated to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jason Leikam"

Jason Leikam

CEO, Director

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "intend", "assume", "may", "will", or "could" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intentions, statements respecting completion of the LIFE Offering, plans and future actions described herein and the terms thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: (i) the Company's ability to complete the LIFE Offering on the terms described; (ii) investor interest and market conditions supporting the sale of the minimum or maximum number of Units; (iii) the timely receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals; (iv) the Company's continued eligibility to rely on the listed issuer financing exemption under National Instrument 45-106; (v) the expected timing of closing and the absence of unforeseen delays; (vi) the Company's ability to execute its near-term operational and business objectives following completion of the LIFE Offering; and (vii) general economic, market, and industry conditions remaining stable enough to support the Offering and the Company's plans. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323829