Dale Moore continues to guide drilling operations as Tom Kleeberg transitions to a consulting role.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) ("Metalsource" or the "Company") announces a management transition that maintains continuity across its technical and operational teams as exploration activities advance at the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina.

As part of a previously planned management transition, Tom Kleeberg has resigned as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 10, 2026, and will continue supporting Metalsource as an independent consultant. Metalsource thanks Mr. Kleeberg for his contributions over the past year and looks forward to his continued involvement in property relations, infrastructure coordination and site-related matters.

Project Geologist Dale Moore, who has been instrumental in guiding the Company's drilling program, will continue to direct and coordinate exploration activities alongside Metalsource's technical and field teams. With two drill rigs operating and larger stepouts targeting extensions beyond the historic mine workings, the Company remains focused on investigating the broader scale of the Silver Hill polymetallic system.

Joe Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of Metalsource Mining, commented:

"Tom has made a meaningful contribution during an important period in Silver Hill's evolution, and we sincerely appreciate his leadership and commitment. We're pleased he'll remain involved, allowing us to continue benefiting from his extensive regional knowledge and relationships with local landowners.

"Dale Moore has been instrumental in guiding our drilling program and advancing our geological understanding of Silver Hill. With Dale and our technical team driving exploration, we remain laser-focused on aggressive expansion drilling and larger stepouts as we investigate what we believe could be a substantially larger polymetallic system. We have built a strong foundation, and our priority is to build on that momentum."

Tom Kleeberg commented:

"It has truly been a privilege serving as Chief Operating Officer of Metalsource over the past year as the Silver Hill Project has advanced from the initial validation of historical work into a systematic exploration program incorporating core drilling, geophysics, geochemistry, and 3-D modeling. This coordinated effort, led by a highly qualified team of technical and field experts, continues to advance our understanding of the Project's expanding polymetallic system. As I transition from my executive role, I look forward to maintaining my long-standing relationships with Silver Hill land owners, and continuing to support the project through property relations, infrastructure coordination, and environmental and site related matters. I am proud of the progress made by the Metalsource team and remain optimistic about the future of the Silver Hill."

Mr. Kleeberg will continue working with the Company as an independent contractor, providing support for property owner relations, land-related activities, logistics, site infrastructure, security and environmental matters.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a U.S.-focused precious and critical metals exploration company advancing the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, widely recognized as America's first silver mine. A historically producing mining district dating back to 1839, Silver Hill produced silver, gold, lead and zinc during the formative years of the American mining industry and remains one of the most historically significant mining assets in the United States.

The Company is focused on expanding known mineralization, advancing toward a modern resource estimate, and unlocking the broader potential of the Silver Hill district through systematic drilling, geological modeling and modern exploration techniques.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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