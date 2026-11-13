vVARDIS Holding AG ("vVARDIS"), a Swiss healthcare company operating in the dental med-tech sector, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,722,223 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. In connection with the offering, vVARDIS has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,458,333 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 13, 2026 under the symbol "VVVV."

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 16, 2026 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering, with William Blair, UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities acting as bookrunners.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on November 12, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained when available, from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or from Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About vVARDIS

vVARDIS is a Swiss healthcare company in the dental med-tech sector headquartered in Zug, Switzerland that offers innovative, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals with the Curodont brand of products. vVARDIS' mission is to create a world where cavity treatment is drill-free, regenerative and accessible to all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of vVARDIS' Class A ordinary shares on NYSE. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under "Risk Factors" in vVARDIS' registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, relating to the initial public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media

FGS Global

vVARDISMedia@fgsglobal.com

Investors

vVARDIS Investor Relations

Sayan Bhattacharya

sayan.bhattacharya@vvardis.com