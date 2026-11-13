DOMOAI PTE. LTD.: DomoAI Launches InkoAI Agent - One Sentence to Ready-to-Post Video

DomoAI Launches InkoAI Agent - One Sentence to Ready-to-Post Video
SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DomoAI, the AI video platform used by more than 5 million creators, today announced InkoAI Agent, a creative assistant that runs the entire image and video workflow in one conversation, from a single sentence to ready-to-post content, with creators in control of every step.
One AI Video Agent, the Whole Workflow
Making an AI video usually means switching tools, rewriting prompts and re-uploading files to fix one detail. InkoAI Agent can:
- Turn a one-line idea into a finished image or clip for TikTok, YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels, writing the prompt and setting format and length
- Launch DomoAI Skills in one click, including Short Drama, Anime Video, Cartoon Style and General Story, to take one idea to a finished video with dialogue or narration, approving the script, characters and shots along the way
- Show what it will generate and wait for approval, so nothing runs without the creator's say-so
- Work across 15 image and video models, including leading models such as GPT Image 2.5, Nano Banana Pro, Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3, alongside DomoAI 2.5
- Read text, images, documents and library videos, from character sheets and product photos to scripts and storyboards
- Remember every result in the chat, so creators can redraw, vary or animate any earlier image without re-uploading it
Built for AI-Native Creators
- Microdrama and anime video creators: take a story from script to finished episode instead of chaining separate tools.
- Short-form video creators: keep a daily posting schedule without learning to write prompts.
- Original character (OC) creators: tweak an outfit or expression without starting over, then animate the character.
- Brand and performance marketers: turn one product photo into UGC-style ads and test-ready variations, without a shoot.
DomoAI plans to keep expanding InkoAI Agent, adding Skills for video ads from a product link or photo, tutorials and AI music videos, along with more creation capabilities. InkoAI Agent is available today at domoai.app/agent.
About DomoAI
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Singapore, DomoAI is an AI image and video creation platform used by more than 5 million creators worldwide. Learn more at domoai.app. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Penny
DomoAI
penny@domoai.app
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