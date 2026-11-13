DOMOAI PTE. LTD.: DomoAI Launches InkoAI Agent - One Sentence to Ready-to-Post Video

DomoAI Launches InkoAI Agent - One Sentence to Ready-to-Post Video

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DomoAI, the AI video platform used by more than 5 million creators, today announced InkoAI Agent, a creative assistant that runs the entire image and video workflow in one conversation, from a single sentence to ready-to-post content, with creators in control of every step.

One AI Video Agent, the Whole Workflow

Making an AI video usually means switching tools, rewriting prompts and re-uploading files to fix one detail. InkoAI Agent can:

Turn a one-line idea into a finished image or clip for TikTok, YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels, writing the prompt and setting format and length

Launch DomoAI Skills in one click, including Short Drama, Anime Video, Cartoon Style and General Story, to take one idea to a finished video with dialogue or narration, approving the script, characters and shots along the way

Show what it will generate and wait for approval, so nothing runs without the creator's say-so

Work across 15 image and video models, including leading models such as GPT Image 2.5, Nano Banana Pro, Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3, alongside DomoAI 2.5

Read text, images, documents and library videos, from character sheets and product photos to scripts and storyboards

Remember every result in the chat, so creators can redraw, vary or animate any earlier image without re-uploading it

Built for AI-Native Creators

Microdrama and anime video creators: take a story from script to finished episode instead of chaining separate tools.

Short-form video creators: keep a daily posting schedule without learning to write prompts.

Original character (OC) creators: tweak an outfit or expression without starting over, then animate the character.

Brand and performance marketers: turn one product photo into UGC-style ads and test-ready variations, without a shoot.

DomoAI plans to keep expanding InkoAI Agent, adding Skills for video ads from a product link or photo, tutorials and AI music videos, along with more creation capabilities. InkoAI Agent is available today at domoai.app/agent.

About DomoAI

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Singapore, DomoAI is an AI image and video creation platform used by more than 5 million creators worldwide. Learn more at domoai.app. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Penny

DomoAI

penny@domoai.app

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