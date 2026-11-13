TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Appointment of Senior Independent Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

13 November 2026

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

The Board of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the appointment of John de Garis as Senior Independent Director of the Company with effect from 12 November 2026.

The appointment follows the Board changes announced by the Company on 17 September 2026.

John de Garis has served as an independent non-executive director of the Company since 9 July 2021 and will continue to serve as Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.