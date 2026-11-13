TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13
13 November 2026
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
Appointment of Senior Independent Director
The Board of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the appointment of John de Garis as Senior Independent Director of the Company with effect from 12 November 2026.
The appointment follows the Board changes announced by the Company on 17 September 2026.
John de Garis has served as an independent non-executive director of the Company since 9 July 2021 and will continue to serve as Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.
For further information, please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About the Company:
The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.