Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar to supply its first customised electric reachstacker with side-tilt spreader and hydraulic slab gripper to POK Zachód in Poland

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 13 NOVEMBER 2026 AT 9:00 (EET)

Kalmar to supply its first customised electric reachstacker with side-tilt spreader and hydraulic slab gripper to POK Zachód in Poland

Kalmar has secured an order to supply a customised Kalmar electric reachstacker to POK Zachód sp. z o.o. in Wojkowice, Poland for its steel and container handling logistics. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q2 2027.

The new Kalmar electric reachstacker with lifting capacities of up to 45 tonnes and a 533 kWh nominal capacity battery pack will be used for demanding container and steel handling operations at the customer's POK Zachód terminal. To address its specific material handling requirements, the machine will be tailored with a special 55-degree side tilt spreader designed to empty bulk-loaded containers, alongside a hydraulic operated steel slabs gripper capable of handling loads up to 33 tonnes. This marks the first-ever Kalmar electric reachstacker built with both a side-tilting spreader and a hydraulic slab gripper.

The project is co-financed by the European Union under the Just Transition Fund (FST).

Marcin Wozniak, President of the Management Board, POK Zachód: "We are proud to take this important step in transitioning our operations toward zero emissions. Kalmar proved to be the ideal partner due to its strong brand recognition in the market, impressive customer references, and ability to customise an advanced electric reachstacker specifically to meet our needs."

Jakub Wojciechowski, Country Director, Kalmar Poland: "We are delighted to welcome POK Zachód as our new customer. This order highlights our ability to tailor standard equipment into specialised, high-level solutions for demanding customer applications. We would like to extend special thanks to Frederik Malmborg for his exceptional sales support in bringing this innovative solution to life."

Further information for the press:

Jakub Wojciechowski, Country Director, Kalmar Poland, jakub.wojciechowski@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in intelligent and sustainable heavy material handling solutions. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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