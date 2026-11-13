Essity invests in increased production capacity for Tork in Lilla Edet

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is investing approximately SEK 850m in a new tissue machine at its production facility in Lilla Edet, Sweden. The investment, which is carried out during a three-year period, enhances Essity's ability to meet future demand and ensures continued stable production within the business area Professional Hygiene and the global Tork brand.

The new tissue machine, which is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2028, provides increased production flexibility and is capable of producing different types of tissue products, such as paper hand towels, toilet paper, napkins and wiping products. The machine can use both virgin and recycled fiber as raw material and will have 50% higher production capacity compared with the existing machine.

"This is an important part of our growth plan for Professional Hygiene. By increasing and developing our production capacity, we are strengthening our ability to meet growing demand and to continue delivering high-quality hygiene solutions to our customers," says Pablo Fuentes, President, Professional Hygiene, Essity.

Approximately 400 employees work at Essity's production facility in Lilla Edet. The facility is an important part of Essity's European production network and manufactures tissue products for Professional Hygiene and, to a lesser extent, Consumer Tissue.

Essity is the global market leader with the Tork brand, which offers smart and sustainable hygiene solutions for workplaces, healthcare facilities, restaurants and public environments, among others. The offering ranges from paper hand towels, toilet paper, soap, sanitizers, cleaning and wiping products to dispenser systems and digital solutions that help customers improve hygiene, increase operational efficiency and optimize consumption.

For further information, please contact

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

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