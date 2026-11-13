EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: Solar Power for More UK Homes - EcoFlow Launches Its STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit

Solar Power for More UK Homes - EcoFlow Launches Its STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit

A new era of accessible home solar begins as EcoFlow brings its UK-compliant plug-in solar technology to households, combining simple installation, built-in safety features and potential electricity bill savings of up to £187 a year.

Key Points

Following new regulations introduced in August 2026, EcoFlow's STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit is now available to British households.

Generate up to 900kWh of electricity annually, with potential savings of up to £187 a year on energy bills.

UK-compliant and ENA Type Test registered, with robust construction, IP67-rated dust and water resistance, and a 10-year microinverter warranty.

I deal for renters, flat owners and homeowners, with flexible installation options for balconies, gardens, rooftops and outdoor spaces.

deal for renters, flat owners and homeowners, with flexible installation options for balconies, gardens, rooftops and outdoor spaces. Designed for straightforward connection to a compatible UK socket, subject to applicable electrical safety requirements.

Generates electricity even in low-light conditions, with the microinverter starting from just 3W of solar input.

Pricing starts at £599 and can be bought from EcoFlow's website

Images and spec sheets can be found here

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of home solar just got simpler. EcoFlow, a global leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, has officially launched its STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit in the UK, giving more households the opportunity to generate their own electricity without the cost and complexity traditionally associated with rooftop solar.

Following the introduction of new UK plug-in solar regulations on 27 August 2026, EcoFlow is bringing its established solar technology to British consumers, offering a new way for renters, flat owners and homeowners to take greater control of their energy bills.

Designed with accessibility, safety and performance in mind, the EcoFlow STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit combines high-efficiency solar panels with a compact microinverter, turning sunlight into electricity that can be used directly by household appliances.

With potential annual electricity bill savings of up to £187, the launch represents an exciting step towards making renewable energy a practical option for more UK households.

A breakthrough for accessible solar power

For years, generating electricity at home has largely been the preserve of homeowners with suitable rooftops, sufficient budgets and the ability to undertake permanent installations.

But the UK's changing regulatory landscape is opening up new possibilities.

The introduction of new plug-in solar regulations in August 2026 marks a significant development in domestic renewable energy, creating a pathway for smaller, more flexible solar systems.

EcoFlow's STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit is designed to take advantage of this opportunity, offering a solution that can be used in a variety of outdoor spaces, including gardens, balconies and suitable rooftops.

Rather than requiring the extensive installation work associated with traditional rooftop solar systems, the kit is designed for straightforward connection to a compatible UK socket, provided the installation meets applicable electrical safety requirements.

Lorna Wallace-Smith, Head of UK Communications, commented:

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for renewable energy in the UK. For too long, generating your own solar power has felt out of reach for many households, whether because of the cost, the type of property they live in or simply the complexity of getting started.

"Plug-in solar has the potential to change that. We're opening up opportunities for people who may never have considered solar before, from renters and flat owners, to families looking for practical ways to reduce their electricity bills.

"Importantly, making solar more accessible should never mean compromising on safety. We've combined the simplicity consumers want with the engineering, testing and regulatory compliance they should expect from a trusted energy technology brand.

"This isn't just about launching another product. It's about giving more people the confidence and freedom to take their first step towards generating their own clean energy."

Making safety a priority

As plug-in solar enters the UK market, consumer confidence and electrical safety will be essential to its success.

EcoFlow has placed regulatory compliance, product testing and durable engineering at the heart of its STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit, helping households adopt the technology with confidence.

The system is compliant with the new UK plug-in solar requirements and is registered on the Energy Networks Association (ENA) Type Test Register under reference ECOFL/21606/V1/A1.

This registration provides an important foundation for the system's introduction to the UK market, demonstrating that the registered equipment has been assessed against applicable technical requirements.

The STREAM microinverter is also engineered to withstand challenging outdoor conditions, featuring:

IP67-rated dust and water resistance , helping protect the equipment from environmental exposure.

, helping protect the equipment from environmental exposure. A wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 65°C , supporting reliable operation in demanding weather conditions.

, supporting reliable operation in demanding weather conditions. Hardy construction , designed for long-term outdoor use.

, designed for long-term outdoor use. A 10-year microinverter warranty, alongside a 15-year warranty for the EcoFlow 500W solar panel.

Safety also extends to how the system is installed and used.

EcoFlow emphasises that plug-in solar systems must be connected to suitable sockets and electrical circuits, with installation and operation carried out in accordance with relevant UK electrical safety requirements and product instructions.

The launch follows EcoFlow's inclusion as a partner brand in the UK Government's plug-in solar rollout announcement in March 2026, building on the company's experience of supplying solar technology across Europe.

Big potential from small spaces

One of the biggest advantages of plug-in solar is its flexibility.

The EcoFlow STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit allows households to make use of outdoor spaces that might otherwise be overlooked as sources of renewable electricity.

Whether positioned in a garden, mounted on a suitable balcony or installed on an appropriate roof or exterior wall, the system offers a flexible alternative to conventional rooftop installations.

For renters, suitable non-permanent configurations can also provide an opportunity to invest in solar equipment that can move with them, subject to property permissions and installation requirements.

Once connected, the system converts sunlight into usable electricity, helping power everyday appliances such as refrigerators, televisions, Wi-Fi routers and other household essentials during daylight hours.

According to EcoFlow's internal modelling, the STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit can generate up to 900kWh of electricity annually, potentially saving households up to £187 per year on their electricity bills.

Built for British weather, not just British sunshine

Solar generation isn't limited to cloudless summer days, and EcoFlow has designed its STREAM system to make use of available daylight throughout the year.

Its microinverter can begin operating with as little as 3W of solar input, helping the system generate electricity in lower-light conditions, including early mornings, evenings and overcast weather.

Combined with high-efficiency solar panels, the technology is designed to maximise opportunities for household solar generation, even when sunshine is less than ideal.

The system's weather-resistant construction also supports year-round outdoor use, making it particularly well suited to the unpredictable British climate.

Smarter solar, simpler energy management

The EcoFlow STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit is also designed to give households greater visibility over how they generate and use electricity.

Through the EcoFlow app, users can monitor solar generation and access smart energy management tools directly from their smartphones.

Smart-powered assistance provides additional functionality, helping households better understand their electricity use and make informed decisions about energy consumption.

Availability

The EcoFlow STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit is available now in the UK through the official EcoFlow website.

For more information, visit

https://uk.ecoflow.com/products/stream-plug-in-solar-kit?utm_source=article&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=plug_in_solar_kit

Notes to editors

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Tokyo and Birmingham, U.K., and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 6 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

Regulatory compliance

The EcoFlow STREAM Plug-in Solar Kit is ENA Type Test registered under reference ECOFL/21606/V1/A1. The system must be connected to a suitable electrical socket and circuit, and all installations must comply with applicable UK electrical safety requirements and manufacturer instructions.

Estimated energy savings

Figures are based on EcoFlow's internal modelling, assuming annual solar generation of 900kWh, self-consumption of 720kWh and an electricity price of £0.26/kWh. Actual savings will vary according to location, sunlight, energy consumption and electricity tariffs.

Warranty

The STREAM microinverter carries a 10-year warranty, while the EcoFlow 500W solar panel carries a 15-year warranty.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solar-power-for-more-uk-homes---ecoflow-launches-its-stream-plug-in-solar-kit-302937955.html