China's TOPCon M10 cell prices slipped as the earlier buying rush linked to U.S. Section 232 measures slowed and domestic demand weakened, according to market participants. Export demand for 210R cells, by contrast, remained relatively stable. According to the Nov. 10 OPIS Global Solar Markets Report, free-on-board (FOB) China TOPCon M10 cell prices fell 1.13% week on week to $0.0439/W. TOPCon 210R cell prices were unchanged at $0.0459/W. The earlier buying rush may have contributed to September's rebound in Chinese cell exports, market participants said, as buyers brought forward purchases ...

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