PGC-26-123 expands the mineralized footprint: Collared approximately 200m west of discovery holes PGC-26-058 and PGC-26-068, the hole intersected 0.23% Cu Eq over 261.0m from 32.0m downhole.

Collared approximately 200m west of discovery holes PGC-26-058 and PGC-26-068, the hole intersected 0.23% Cu Eq over 261.0m from 32.0m downhole. Copper-gold mineralization identified across approximately 2km of strike: PGC-26-120, drilled approximately 1.7km east of the discovery holes, returned 0.19% Cu Eq over 137.0m, including 0.36% Cu Eq over 20.0m.

PGC-26-120, drilled approximately 1.7km east of the discovery holes, returned 0.19% Cu Eq over 137.0m, including 0.36% Cu Eq over 20.0m. Magnetite corridor: A 2,700m zone of magnetite enrichment is interpreted to extend through the Moby Dick EM anomaly, coincident with granodioritic porphyry and copper-gold rich fluids.

A 2,700m zone of magnetite enrichment is interpreted to extend through the Moby Dick EM anomaly, coincident with granodioritic porphyry and copper-gold rich fluids. Follow-up drilling: Assays are pending from 20 additional holes targeting Moby Dick, with visible chalcopyrite and molybdenite logged in 19 holes.

Assays are pending from 20 additional holes targeting Moby Dick, with visible chalcopyrite and molybdenite logged in 19 holes. Barge drilling underway: Four holes have been completed from the barge-mounted rig on Crippleback Lake, providing access to portions of the Moby Dick EM anomaly inaccessible from land.

Four holes have been completed from the barge-mounted rig on Crippleback Lake, providing access to portions of the Moby Dick EM anomaly inaccessible from land. Deeper targeting advances: The airborne Mobile MT survey was completed on September 26, with final deliverables expected in mid-November 2026 to help refine deeper targets for drilling in late 2026 and early 2027.

The airborne Mobile MT survey was completed on September 26, with final deliverables expected in mid-November 2026 to help refine deeper targets for drilling in late 2026 and early 2027. Episode 21 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters now airing: https://youtu.be/kzFka4kZMVg

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: YARRF) ("Pirate Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from drilling at the Moby Dick copper-gold discovery within the Crippleback Intrusive Suite at its 100%-owned Treasure Island Project in Central Newfoundland. The Treasure Island Project covers over 90 km of strike along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Canada's newest gold district.

Moby Dick Drilling

PGC-26-123 was collared approximately 100m west of PGC-26-118 and intersected 0.23% Cu Eq (0.11% Cu; 0.10 g/t Au; 1.07 g/t Ag; 7.8 g/t Mo) over 261.0m. This interval includes 0.51% Cu Eq (0.18% Cu; 0.28 g/t Au; 2.11 g/t Ag; 6.5 g/t Mo) over 20.0m. Beyond this interval multiple additional zones of >0.1% Cu Eq including 0.40% Cu Eq (0.12% Cu; 0.24 g/t Au; 1.66 g/t Ag; 1.26g/t Mo) over 17.0m. This drill hole exhibits very similar grade distribution to PGC-26-118 which intersected 0.24% Cu Eq (0.13% Cu; 0.087 g/t Au; 1.72 g/t Ag) over 299.4m; includes 0.43% Cu Eq (0.21% Cu; 0.184 g/t Au; 2.00 g/t Ag) over 56.5m, including 0.52% Cu Eq (0.24% Cu; 0.238 g/t Au; 2.06 g/t Ag) over 35.6m. With additional deeper intervals of 0.43% Cu Eq (0.26% Cu; 0.112 g/t Au; 4.12 g/t Ag) over 19.8m and 0.23% Cu Eq (0.12% Cu; 0.084 g/t Au; 1.65 g/t Ag) over 72.7m, including 0.33% Cu Eq (0.17% Cu; 0.121 g/t Au; 2.32 g/t Ag) over 37.0m.

PGC-26-127 was drilled approximately 300m east of PGC-26-123 and intersected multiple broad zones of >0.1% Cu Eq starting at the bedrock surface to downhole depths of 645.0m. Highlighted intervals from this hole are 0.15% Cu Eq (0.02% Cu; 0.10 g/t Au; 0.92 g/t Ag, 9.4 g/t Mo) over 286.0m including 0.40% Cu Eq (0.05% Cu; 0.28 g/t Au; 3.18 g/t Ag; 10.8g/t Mo) over 19.3m and a deeper interval of 0.15% Cu Eq (0.09% Cu; 0.04g/t Au; 1.26 g/t Ag; 4.1g/t Mo) over 162.1m.

Moby's Porphyry

PGC-26-120 was drilled 1,900m east of PGC-26-123 within the Moby Dick EM anomaly. This hole intersected an approximately 75m (from 235.7m to 310.2m) wide porphyritic granodiorite dyke intrusion (Figure 1) that exhibits a strong magnetic signature (Figure 3). The surrounding rock volume exhibited several distinctive features including strong potassic alteration up to 150m external to the dyke and copper-gold mineralization across broad intervals reporting 0.19% Cu Eq (0.10% Cu; 0.07 g/t Au; 0.80 g/t Ag; 16 g/t Mo) over 137.0m with higher grade intervals including 0.36% Cu Eq (0.19% Cu; 0.13 g/t Au; 1.60 g/t Ag; 1.26 g/t Mo) over 20.0m nearest to the margins of the intrusion; external to above interval broad zones of copper-gold mineralization showed elevated molybdenum results including 0.12% Cu Eq (0.04% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 2.16 g/t Ag, 49.2g/t Mo) over 10.0m.

The zone of magnetite enrichment and porphyritic intrusions is interpreted to extend throughout the Moby Dick EM anomaly along roughly 2700m (Figure 3). Currently this is being examined as one causal source of the broad advanced argillic alteration envelop developed at Moby Dick as well as the broad zones of copper-gold mineralization found within it.

Figure 1. Granodiorite Porphyry in PGC-26-120 at approximately 274.0m

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Figure 2. Recent Drilling at Moby Dick Alteration Zone

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Figure 3. First Vertical Derivative Magnetics showing Moby's Porphyry and Magnetite Corridor

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"Our initial stage of drilling at the Moby Dick anomaly has shown that the scale of the mineral system is truly astonishing. In less than 6 months we've identified broad zones of copper-gold mineralization along a length of over 5 kilometres; depths of over 450m and with many holes stopping in mineralization. The scale of this mineral system already exceeds many of the copper-gold porphyry mines both in Canada and globally presenting us with a unique opportunity to bring the project forward. Furthermore, we're starting to understand one of the controls of this mineralization centered around a multi-kilometer long magnetite rich zone containing granodioritic porphyritic intrusions. The recognition of magnetite rich magmatic fluids surrounding the porphyritic intrusion has a strong correlation with higher grades in the very broad envelopes of mineralization. Phase two of exploration has already begun to focus on this magnetic core and 19 drill holes showing visible mineralization are pending analysis at the lab," said Greg Matheson, VP Exploration.

"We see a major opportunity at Moby Dick, and this latest financing gives us the firepower to go after it," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO. "A copper-gold porphyry system of this size was not on anyone's map, including ours, a year ago. Today we have drilled it across two kilometres of strike, intersected porphyry, and have a magnetite corridor to steer by. A discovery like this demands conviction and sustained exploration, and we are backing it with both. With barge drilling underway and a substantial pipeline of assays pending, we are entering the next phase with clearer targets and the capital to test them. Our focus is on expanding the discovery and pursuing the higher-grade zones that could make Moby Dick a defining asset for Pirate Gold."

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu Eq (%) Mo (g/t) Zn (%) PGC-26-120 58.0 68.0 10.0 0.04 0.03 2.16 0.12 49.23

And 111.0 248.0 137.0 0.10 0.07 0.80 0.19 16.34

Incl. 111.0 148.0 37.0 0.10 0.07 0.76 0.20 40.97

Incl. 173.0 234.6 61.6 0.12 0.09 1.04 0.23 4.73

Incl. 211.7 231.6 20.0 0.19 0.13 1.60 0.36 1.26

And 358.6 373.5 14.9 0.05 0.15 1.07 0.22 4.26

And 387.3 399.3 12.0 0.06 0.02 1.08 0.11 23.76

And 419.8 455.3 35.6 0.04 0.02 1.56 0.09 17.71

And 557.5 563.2 5.7 0.01 0.11 0.55 0.14 1.92

PGC-26-123 32.0 293.0 261.0 0.11 0.10 1.07 0.23 7.83

Incl. 32.0 89.0 57.0 0.13 0.17 1.48 0.34 4.31

Incl. 58.0 78.0 20.0 0.18 0.28 2.11 0.51 6.53

Incl. 160.0 173.6 13.6 0.18 0.17 1.27 0.38 5.07

And 303.0 312.0 9.0 0.13 0.07 1.47 0.23 0.63

And 318.0 330.0 12.0 0.12 0.06 1.40 0.20 0.50

And 356.0 373.0 17.0 0.12 0.24 1.66 0.40 1.26

And 384.9 390.5 5.6 0.22 0.03 3.05 0.29 1.06

And 414.5 419.5 5.0 0.08 0.06 1.66 0.16 0.58

PGC-26-127 20.0 306.0 286.0 0.02 0.10 0.92 0.15 9.40

Incl. 122.8 142.0 19.3 0.05 0.28 3.18 0.40 10.78

Incl. 282.4 301.0 18.6 0.02 0.26 0.74 0.32 1.34

And 358.6 366.0 7.4 0.02 0.34 1.86 0.42 16.53

And 414.9 577.0 162.1 0.09 0.04 1.26 0.15 4.06

Incl. 518.0 525.0 7.0 0.23 0.03 3.30 0.31 1.12

And 605.4 623.0 17.7 0.09 0.13 2.05 0.26 0.68

And 635.0 645.0 10.0 0.06 0.02 1.19 0.11 20.45

PGC-26-128A 27.0 35.0 8.0 0.01 0.20 1.12 0.25 28.84

And 68.0 90.9 22.9 0.02 0.03 0.30 0.11 94.31

And 99.9 127.5 27.7 0.03 0.06 0.41 0.11 12.75

And 204.0 216.0 12.0 0.07 0.05 0.62 0.14 17.48

And 239.0 260.0 21.0 0.05 0.01 0.50 0.08 9.96

And 270.9 295.0 24.2 0.06 0.02 0.82 0.10 17.19

And 372.0 407.0 35.0 0.05 0.04 1.59 0.12 8.16 0.27 And 627.0 632.0 5.0 0.06 0.07 0.37 0.15 17.83

PGC-26-130 NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR

PGC-26-131 NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR

PGC-26-134 NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR NSR



Table 1. Significant assay results.

1 True widths are unknown; all intervals are reported as downhole lengths.

2 See the QA/QC section for metal-equivalent assumptions and calculation methodology.

3 Intervals not listed are considered to have returned no significant assay results.

4 PGC-26-126 and PGC-26-129 were terminated prior to reaching bedrock

Figure 4. Location of Crippleback within the Treasure Island Project

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Airborne Mobile MT Survey and Barge Drilling Updates

The Company contracted Expert Geophysics of Newmarket, Ontario, to conduct an airborne Mobile MT geophysical survey over the southern portion of the Treasure Island Project. The survey follows the airborne EM program completed in April, 2026, which defined a resistivity anomaly closely correlated with the Moby Dick alteration zone as well as several similar geophysical features throughout the Crippleback intrusive suite (Figure 6). Mobile MT is a passive EM system used to map subsurface resistivity and identify potential deeper targets associated with copper-gold porphyry and epithermal mineralization. The survey was completed on Sept 26, 2026 is anticipated to be able to image subsurface resistivity to an approximate depth of 1 to 2 kilometres. Final survey deliverables are expected in mid-November 2026 and Company anticipates drill testing deep targets in late 2026 into early 2027.

The Company launched its barge-based drilling program on the waters of Crippleback Lake in mid-September, 2026 to allow access to the broad regions of the Moby Dick EM anomaly not accessible from land. To date four holes have been completed.

Figure 5. Airborne EM Conductivity Model with Target Zones

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Visual Observations from Follow-up Drilling at Moby Dick

Twenty additional holes have targeted the Moby Dick alteration zone with assay results pending. The intervals of logged visible copper mineralization are summarized below (see figure 6).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Description PGC-26-124 50.5 54.8 Medium grained chalcopyrite stringer in host rock PGC-26-124 101.0 102.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite stringer in host rock PGC-26-124 114.0 115.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-124 124.3 125.3 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-124 141.0 142.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-124 158.8 159.7 Fine grained chalcopyrite stringer in vein and host rock PGC-26-124 237.0 263.2 Fine grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-124 340.0 353.8 Fine grained chalcopyrite blebs in vein PGC-26-124 433.0 436.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-125 60.0 61.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-125 65.0 67.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-125 70.0 71.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in vein and host rock PGC-26-125 84.0 85.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite in vein PGC-26-125 88.0 89.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite in vein PGC-26-125 130.0 131.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-125 146.0 147.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-125 272.0 273.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-125 292.0 293.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-132 17.0 18.5 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-132 241.0 242.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-132 249.0 250.0 Semi massive chalcopyrite in host rock PGC-26-132 317.0 330.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-132 560.0 561.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-133B 379.5 381.1 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-133B 423.7 427.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-133B 437.0 438.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-133B 442.0 447.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-136 376.0 408.0 Medium grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-136 426.0 435.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-136 457.0 460.5 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-136 480.0 481.0 Semi massive chalcopyrite in host rock PGC-26-136 499.5 523.5 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-136 542.3 555.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-136 597.8 602.5 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-136 640.0 640.5 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-137B 359.0 360.5 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-137B 478.5 483.2 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-137B 543.7 544.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-139 42.8 43.2 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-139 72.4 72.8 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-139 277.0 277.3 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-139 425.8 426.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-140



No Visible Mineralization PGC-26-141 355.0 360.7 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-142 104.6 105.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-142 123.2 136.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-142 144.5 155.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-142 228.2 229.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-142 256.0 256.6 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-142 265.0 270.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-142 296.0 297.2 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-142 352.1 390.4 Fine and medium grained chalcopyrite blebs and disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-142 455.0 465.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-143 80.3 80.7 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-143 100.4 100.8 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-143 161.9 163.0 Medium grained molybdenite blebs in veins PGC-26-143 274.5 282.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-143 325.0 326.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-143 342.5 342.5 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-143 345.0 399.7 Fine and medium grained chalcopyrite blebs and disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-143 446.9 448.5 Fine and medium grained chalcopyrite blebs and disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-143 525.8 545.3 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-144 58.0 80.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-144 101.0 107.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-144 143.0 144.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-144 152.0 162.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-144 181.0 208.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-144 253.5 257.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-144 270.0 279.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-144 304.3 315.0 Fine and medium grained chalcopyrite blebs and disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-144 325.7 387.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-144 393.0 397.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-144 408.7 410.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-145 239.3 242.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-145 247.8 253.3 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-145 253.5 266.3 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-145 332.7 363.7 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-146 152.0 155.7 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-146 189.0 189.8 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-146 358.3 359.3 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-146 452.4 452.5 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-146 457.2 462.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-146 468.5 468.9 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-146 507.0 510.7 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-146 544.2 544.4 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in host rock PGC-26-147 89.0 106.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-147 135.1 135.5 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-147 152.0 152.8 Medium grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-147 163.2 163.3 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-147 188.0 207.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-147 218.3 245.0 Fine and medium grained chalcopyrite blebs and disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-147 337.2 342.0 Medium grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-147 385.6 385.6 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-148 113.5 114.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-148 154.0 155.7 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-148 189.0 189.3 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-148 253.8 267.0 Medium grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-148 285.5 285.6 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-149 347.0 371.1 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-149 438.6 442.4 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-149 459.8 494.6 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-149 506.0 509.4 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-149 529.4 549.3 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-149 566.3 579.1 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins PGC-26-149 593.0 625.0 Fine grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-149 644.0 646.5 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-149 666.0 667.0 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-149 682.2 684.0 Medium grained chalcopyrite blebs in veins PGC-26-150 203.0 208.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-150 288.0 289.5 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-150 305.0 357.0 Fine grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-150 376.0 378.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-150 389.3 425.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-150 450.0 451.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-150 575.0 576.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in host rock PGC-26-151 11.0 36.0 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-151 49.5 57.2 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-151 59.0 68.0 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-151 70.5 94.1 Fine grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-151 100.0 136.0 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-151 140.0 188.0 Fine grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-151 193.0 210.0 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-151 280.9 293.6 Medium grained molybdenite blebs in host rock PGC-26-151 349.6 359.5 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-151 392.5 413.0 Fine and medium grained chalcopyrite blebs and disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-151 426.2 463.0 Fine and medium grained chalcopyrite blebs and disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-151 470.0 516.0 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-151 532.0 577.3 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-152 23.3 58.0 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-152 58.0 60.0 Fine grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-152 60.0 90.0 Molybdenite along fractures PGC-26-152 110.0 185.0 Fine grained molybdenite and chalcopyrite blebs in veins and host rock PGC-26-152 237.2 270.4 Fine grained chalcopyrite disseminated in veins and host rock PGC-26-152 309.5 330.7 Molybdenite along fractures

Table 2. Visual mineralization observations from follow-up drilling at Moby Dick.

The company cautions that visual observations of mineralization are not indicative of high assay grades, and drill core samples will be submitted to a certified laboratory for analysis. Assay values for the intervals shown will be released when available. All intervals are down hole depths and true widths are unknown.

Figure 6. Plan Map of Current Drilling at Moby Dick Showing Visible Mineralized Intervals

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Figure 7. Chalcopyrite, Pyrite and Magnetite in PGC-26-136 ~ 513m

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Figure 8. Chalcopyrite, Pyrite, Magnetite, Potassic Alteration in PGC-26-151 ~ 405m

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*Core photographs in Figures 7 and 8 are selective and are not representative of the entire mineralized intervals reported for PGC-26-136 and PGC-26-151

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) PGC-26-058 562447 5398569 345 -65 602 PGC-26-064 562724 5399569 145 -45 797 PGC-26-068 562447 5398569 345 -44 596 PGC-26-074A 559295 5397616 155 -45 515 PGC-26-088 563983 5399338 340 -45 398 PGC-26-104 560176 5398806 310 -43 605 PGC-26-118 562352 5398577 345 -45 788 PGC-26-120 564054 5399156 340 -45 860 PGC-26-123 562240 5398610 345 -45 503 PGC-26-124 563871 5399097 340 -45 569 PGC-26-125 561551 5398180 120 -65 347 PGC-26-126 564909 5400089 340 -45 14.5 PGC-26-127 562548 5398614 345 -45 722 PGC-26-128A 564134 5399394 340 -45 683 PGC-26-129 564760 5400062 340 -45 23 PGC-26-130 564430 5399291 340 -45 464 PGC-26-131 564759 5400223 210 -50 275 PGC-26-132 562548 5398614 345 -60 645 PGC-26-133B 562900 5398966 315 -50 566 PGC-26-134 564760 5400223 145 -45 263 PGC-26-135 554181 5393312 160 -45 19.5 PGC-26-136 562644 5398639 345 -45 698 PGC-26-137B 562848 5398879 315 -45 557 PGC-26-138 555595 5394438 145 -45 287 PGC-26-139 560161 5397546 340 -45 458 PGC-26-140 559722 5397194 315 -45 341 PGC-26-141 562352 5398576 340 -65 362 PGC-26-142 562501 5398603 345 -45 467 PGC-26-143 562399 5398587 345 -45 563 PGC-26-144 562386 5398805 0 -90 422 PGC-26-145 562501 5398602 345 -65 566 PGC-26-146 562470 5398515 345 -45 575 PGC-26-147 562350 5398895 162 -50 488 PGC-26-148 564036 5399205 340 -58 416 PGC-26-149 562788 5398799 315 -45 695 PGC-26-150 562548 5398934 0 -90 581 PGC-26-151 563955 5399183 340 -60 584 PGC-26-152 563696 5399081 345 -45 332

Table 3. Drill-hole information referenced in this release.

Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Season 1 Episode 21 - Following the Magnetic Trail

Episode 21 takes viewers inside the expanding Moby Dick discovery as Pirate Gold connects its latest copper-gold results with the geological clues guiding exploration. Through a detailed 3D walkthrough, the team explains how new drilling is expanding the mineralized footprint and why porphyry intrusions, magnetite and associated alteration are sharpening the search for stronger mineralization. The episode features:

New results and how they expand the mineralized footprint around the discovery holes

How airborne EM and downhole spectral data help map the clay alteration associated with the broader system

The relationship between magnetite, magnetic susceptibility and copper-gold mineralization in the discovery area

The porphyry intrusion intersected in PGC-26-120, with mineralization concentrated around its margins alongside potassic alteration

An interpreted magnetic corridor linking the eastern drilling area toward the discovery zone beneath Crippleback Lake

A preview of follow-up drilling, including PGC-26-151, showing visible chalcopyrite and molybdenite along the porphyry contact, with assays pending





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Qualified Person

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Pirate Gold, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. is a Newfoundland-focused exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Treasure Island Project, a district-scale property covering more than 90 km of strike along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone. Exploration is focused on the high-grade Moosehead gold system, the Moby Dick copper-gold porphyry/epithermal discovery and multiple regional targets across the Crippleback Intrusive Suite. The Company also holds a portfolio of Newfoundland gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

Website: www.pirategold.ca

Twitter: @PirateGoldCorp

Facebook: @PirateGoldCorp

LinkedIn: @PirateGoldCorp

QA/QC Statement

Diamond drill holes are HQ size and are processed at the Company's secure core logging facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL by qualified geologists and technicians. Drill core samples are sawn in half and submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), in Vancouver, BC for gold determination by fire assay method and for multi-element analysis.

Drill core samples analyzed at ALS are submitted under prep code PREP-31. ALS performs Au-ICP21 and ME-MS61m analysis on all samples. Any samples suspected of containing visible gold are sent for metallic screen analysis.

The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks, reference materials and field duplicates to monitor the performance of the laboratory. Additionally, Pirate Gold Corp conducts check assays at a third-party facility which is independent of ALS Canada Ltd.

Metal-equivalent grades (Cu Eq) for the new assay results reported in this release express the combined contributions of copper, gold, silver and molybdenum as a copper-equivalent grade for illustrative purposes only.

Metal-equivalent grades are calculated using US$4.00/lb copper, US$3,000/oz gold, US$30.00/oz silver, US$21.00/lb molybdenum. Metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be 80% for copper, 80% for gold and 80% for silver, 80% for molybdenum. For simplicity the following equation is used to calculate Cu Eq = copper (%) + (gold (g/t) x 1.094) + (silver (g/t) x 0.011) + (molybdenum (g/t) x 0.000525) . Differences may occur due to rounding. Zinc values reported are not included in Metal-equivalent grades.

Acknowledgment

Pirate Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) including statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other matters are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to vary include delays in obtaining necessary approvals, changes in the market for the Company's securities, results of exploration, loss of title to properties, delays in obtaining permits or access to mineral properties, including as a result of adverse weather, fire or flood, changes to the Tax Act, rejection of expenditures as Qualifying Expenditures, and factors included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Pirate Gold Corp. Pirate Gold Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323872