A research team at China's Tongji University has developed a new framework to assess the PV generation potential of highway networks. The approach combines solar irradiance, terrain and road-network characteristics and can be adapted to different countries by adjusting its parameters to local conditions. The researchers tested the framework on China's 185,000 km highway network. "This research creates an irradiance-terrain-road network coupling model for highway PV assessment," corresponding author Xiaojun Shen told pv magazine. "Unlike prior studies that only calculate available land, we integrate ...

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