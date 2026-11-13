Miami-based NAED Energy Holding said its PV-1 PECVD-V, a vertical in-line deposition platform for solar cell manufacturing, is rated at 96,000 wafers per hour, double the 48,000 wafers per hour of its previous XL-class platform. The platform combines plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) on a single shared-carrier line. Wafers travel upright through each stage, and to reach the second side, the entire carrier is lifted and turned 180 degrees rather than the wafers being flipped individually, which NAED said reduces direct wafer handling between process ...

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