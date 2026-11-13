At the Rohstoffmesse / Munich Mining Conference 2026, Commodity TV talks with Alexander Scanlon, Managing Director & CEO of Barton Gold (ASX: BGD, FRA: BGD3, OTC: BGDFF), about the company's district-scale gold and silver platform in central South Australia. Topics: Hub-and-spoke model: restart of the fully permitted Central Gawler Mill at Challenger, plus a second, larger mill at Tunkillia Challenger: underground resource doubled to about 230,000 oz at roughly 3.6 g/t gold Studies: DFS for the mill restart and PFS for Tunkillia, both targeted for Q1 2027 Tolmer: a silver discovery with 6 m at 4,750 g/t silver plus 13 g/t gold, in a goldfield where silver had never played a role Funding: about A$23M in cash after paying for 80,000 m of drilling Tunkillia financing: a A$350-400M development, mostly debt-funded, with a very fast payback profile News flow: resource upgrades, studies and the mining lease application BartonGold Gold Silver SouthAustralia Mining Rohstoffmesse Disclaimer: This interview does not constitute investment advice.