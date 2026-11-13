ADVERTISEMENT This advertisement constitutes an advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and marketing communication within the meaning of MiFID II and is prepared by and in the sole responsibility of Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited, North Dock One, 91/92 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 H7V7, Ireland, a firm authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited can participate in the offering.

Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited, part of Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced that eligible clients can participate in the initial public offering (the "Offering") of Anthropic, PBC (the "Company").

Through the IBKR platform, eligible clients resident and located in Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden can review the Offering and submit an application during the offer period, which is open for all eligible clients from 12 November, 2026 to 17 November, 2026. Participation is subject to eligibility criteria, allocation will be in accordance with the Company's allocation policy, based on the number of shares we receive to distribute to our clients, and the terms set out in the Company's prospectus. Allocation is not guaranteed. The Offering and the relevant documents are available on the IPO offering page at www.interactivebrokers.ie/en/trading/ipo/anthropic.php.

How eligible clients can participate

Confirm eligibility for the Offering within the IBKR platform or on the IPO offering page (see above). Read the Company's prospectus and the Prospectus Summary in full. Submit an application before 17 November 21:00 Central European Time (CET). US Dollar Equivalent funds sufficient to cover any allocation must be available in the account, by the stated deadline.

CAPITAL YOU INVEST IS AT RISK

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and prediction markets around the clock on over 175 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER TERRITORY WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BREACH APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. ANY PERSON INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ADVERTISEMENT COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND OBSERVE, ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.

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This announcement is only directed at individual persons or legal entities which do not qualify as qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 point (e) of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") and which are resident or are located in Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden (the "Covered EEA Countries") (such individual persons or legal entities, the "eligible retail investors"). This announcement is an advertisement for purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and legal provisions in connection therewith. It is not a prospectus for the purposes of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation nor under any other applicable laws with respect to the public offering of Class A common stock of Anthropic, PBC (the "Company") to eligible retail investors (the "European Public Offering"). Eligible retail investors in the Covered EEA Countries should not purchase or subscribe for any shares of Class A common stock referred to in this information except on the basis of information in, and subject to the terms of, the prospectus to be issued by the Company in connection with the European Public Offering (the "European Prospectus"), which may be different from the terms set out in this announcement. The European Prospectus is, following approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht "Bafin"), available on the website of the Company at ipo.anthropic.com and upon request of any investor and free of charge, a copy of the European Prospectus in electronic version shall be delivered to the relevant investor. The approval of the European Prospectus by the Bafin should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities.

Potential investors in the Covered EEA Countries where the European Public Offering will be made should read the European Prospectus (including any documents incorporated by reference therein and any supplements thereto, if any) before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Investment in shares entails numerous risks, including a total loss of initial investment.

This advertisement constitutes marketing communication within the meaning of MiFID II and is prepared by and in the sole responsibility of Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited, North Dock One, 91/92 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 H7V7, Ireland, a firm authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

LEGENDS REQUIRED UNDER U.S. SECURITIES LAWS

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to its acceptance after the effective date. The prospectus in the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC include additional information about the Company and global offering. Investors may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The registration statement (including the U.S. prospectus) is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2130357/000162828026072484/anthropicpbc-sx1ax2.htm.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261112176315/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Katherine Ewert, Interactive Brokers media@ibkr.com