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FR

WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker: HF6
Tradegate
13.11.26 | 11:29
42,680 Euro
+0,78 % +0,330
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,52042,59011:44
42,52042,58011:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2026 11:34 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q3 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline plc.'s preliminary third quarter 2026 results will be released on
Friday November 20, 2026, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00
p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be
available for download from the Investor Relations section at
www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:


a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the
"Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc Q3 2026 Webcast

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the
link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc Q3 2026 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how
to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded from www.frontlineplc.cy.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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