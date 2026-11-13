Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q3 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline plc.'s preliminary third quarter 2026 results will be released on

Friday November 20, 2026, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00

p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be

available for download from the Investor Relations section at

www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.



In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:



a. WebcastGo to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the"Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.Frontline plc Q3 2026 Webcastb. Conference CallParticipants will need to register online prior to the conference call via thelink below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.Frontline plc Q3 2026 Conference CallA Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on howto submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast canbe downloaded from www.frontlineplc.cy.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.