Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: SRGDF) (WKN: A42HT2) ("Surge" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations services agreement dated November 6, 2026 (the "Agreement") with 1001137563 Ontario Inc., carrying on business as Signalset Communications ("Signalset"), an investor relations firm based in Toronto, Ontario. The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Under the Agreement, Signalset, led by Charlie Aikenhead, will assist the Company with investor outreach, marketing and other investor relations services, including arranging and facilitating meetings with investors and investment professionals, producing digital media content and supporting shareholder communications. The services will be provided in accordance with TSXV Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

"We're excited to be working with Charlie and the Signalset team," said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Surge Digital. "Charlie brings strong experience in investor relations and capital markets communications, including his time as SVP, Communications and Investor Relations at WonderFi Technologies Inc., and a deep understanding of the digital asset industry. He knows our sector and the investors who follow it, and we look forward to working with him to share the Surge story with a broader investment audience."

Terms of engagement

Under the Agreement, Signalset will provide services on a fractional (part-time) basis. The engagement has an initial term of six months, beginning upon commencement of services following TSXV acceptance, and does not renew automatically. Signalset's total compensation under the Agreement is valued at CAD$30,000, consisting of equal parts cash and options (see option grant below). The Company will pay the cash portion, including GST/HST as applicable, from its general working capital and reimburse Signalset for expenses approved in advance. Other than the Options described below, Signalset will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation.

In connection with the Agreement, the Company has granted Signalset 78,950 stock options (the "Options") under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.19 for a period of two years from the date of grant. In accordance with TSXV Policy 4.4, the Options will vest in four equal tranches three, six, nine and twelve months after the date of grant, conditional on Signalset continuing to provide services on each vesting date. The Options are subject to the terms of the Equity Incentive Plan and the policies of the TSXV.

Signalset and Mr. Aikenhead are at arm's length to the Company. To the Company's knowledge, other than the Options, neither Signalset nor Mr. Aikenhead has any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Charlie Aikenhead and Signalset Communications

Charlie Aikenhead is the Owner, Founder and Managing Partner of Signalset Communications. He brings more than 15 years of experience across investor relations, corporate communications, digital marketing and customer growth, with a sector focus on fintech and digital assets.

Most recently, Mr. Aikenhead served as SVP, Communications and Investor Relations at WonderFi Technologies Inc. (formerly TSX: WNDR), the parent of the Bitbuy and Coinsquare crypto trading platforms, where he led investor and corporate communications through multiple acquisitions, market cycles and special situations, and through WonderFi's acquisition by Robinhood. During his tenure, WonderFi's platforms served a combined user base of more than 1.7 million registered Canadians with over $1.5 billion in client assets under custody. Before WonderFi, he led marketing and customer growth at Bitbuy as it scaled from a startup into one of Canada's leading digital asset platforms.

Signalset Communications is a Toronto-based firm that brings together corporate strategy, investor relations, corporate communications and audience-led digital campaigns for public and growth companies. Its services include full-scale investor relations programs, investor targeting and outreach, broker and analyst relationships, investor presentations and corporate messaging, earned media, and investor feedback and market intelligence reporting.

About Surge Digital Inc.

Surge Digital is the bridge between traditional finance and the on-chain economy. The Company operates Netcoins, a regulated Canadian crypto trading platform with over 250,000 registered users, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a provider of blockchain analytics and forensic tools to law enforcement, government agencies and financial institutions. Surge is building regulated digital asset infrastructure across trading, Crypto as a Service, intelligence and stablecoin payments.

Learn more at www.surgedigital.com .

Netcoins - A North American Centralized Exchange (CEX) offering trading, staking, swaps, and borrowing.

- A North American Centralized Exchange (CEX) offering trading, staking, swaps, and borrowing. Blockchain Intelligence Group - Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

- Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies - Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake, borrow and custody crypto in Canada and the USA. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io .

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for Surge Digital's mailing list, please visit our website at www.surgedigital.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about TSXV acceptance of the Agreement, the timing of commencement of services, the services to be provided under the Agreement and the vesting of the Options. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that TSXV acceptance will be obtained and that Signalset will perform its services as contemplated. It is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including that the TSXV may not accept the Agreement or may delay acceptance, that either party may terminate the Agreement, and that the services may not achieve their intended results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Surge Digital disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Surge Digital undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323874