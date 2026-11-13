Sodium-ion batteries are emerging as a viable alternative to lithium-ion technology for stationary energy storage, driven by improvements in energy density, cycle life, safety and manufacturability. According to Silvia Bodoardo, full professor at the Polytechnic University of Turin and scientific representative for the Batteries European Partnership Association (BEPA), the most significant development over the past 12 months has been the growing technological maturity of sodium-ion batteries. "Sodium-ion technology clearly represents the most important development," Bodoardo told pv magazine. ...

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