Envision Energy: Lei Zhang Named TIME100 Climate 2026 Titan for Pioneering Clean Energy Infrastructure for the AI Era

Lei Zhang Named TIME100 Climate 2026 Titan for Pioneering Clean Energy Infrastructure for the AI Era

TIME recognition underscores Lei Zhang's leadership in shaping the energy systems for the AI era

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lei Zhang, Founder and Chairman of Envision, has been named a Titan in the TIME100 Climate 2026 for his work at the intersection of clean energy and AI. The recognition comes as Lei Zhang advances a new model for powering the global expansion of AI, bringing renewable energy, storage and AI computing together to address one of the defining infrastructure challenges of the AI era: how to scale computing without placing greater strain on increasingly constrained power systems.

TIME100 Climate recognizes 100 leaders driving measurable, successful and equitable business climate action. Lei Zhang was named in its Titans category, which TIME describes as "Inspiring greater ambition." In its profile, TIME highlights Lei Zhang's work to harness the growth of AI to accelerate clean-energy expansion, including Envision's development of data centers powered by dedicated wind, solar and battery systems.

As AI drives unprecedented demand for computing and power, Lei Zhang believes it should accelerate clean-energy expansion, not deepen energy constraints. Envision is putting that belief into practice by bringing renewable energy and AI infrastructure together, enabling both to scale in tandem.

Mission Gobi is putting that vision into action, targeting 5 GW of green AI data-center capacity by 2030, with the Envision Galaxy Campus demonstrating how AI computing and renewable energy can scale together.

Lei Zhang's ambition extends beyond powering AI with clean energy. It is to build the future energy systems that can turn the growth of AI into a catalyst for the global energy transition.

View the full TIME100 Climate 2026 list and Lei Zhang's TIME100 Climate profile.

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