Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Triumph Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) (OTCQB: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces the initiation of a strategic review of its non-core exploration projects and a $15 million non-brokered private placement.

The Company has initiated a strategic review of its non-core Andalusite Peak project in British Columbia and Utah Silver project in Utah, including the potential divestiture of those properties, as the Company evaluates opportunities to focus on its core projects in the Yukon: Freegold Mountain, Tad/Toro and Big Creek.

The Company also announces a private placement offering of up to 20 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for proceeds of up to $15 million (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the proceeds primarily to advance its exploration projects in the Yukon, with the balance for general working capital purposes.

Russell Ball, Chair and Interim CEO, noted: "I am excited about the opportunity to focus the Company's ongoing exploration efforts on the Yukon, one of the most prospective regions in Canada and the world. I would like to thank the shareholders for their patience and support of the Company. Completion of the private placement will provide the funding necessary to significantly ramp-up generative exploration efforts on our large and prospective land package in the Yukon."

Closing of the Offering is subject to TSX-V acceptance. The shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or its territories or possessions or to or for the account of any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities within the United States, or its territories or possessions, or to or for the account of any U.S. person.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Russell Ball

Chair and Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion and timing of the Offering, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company's strategic review of its non-core properties, the potential divestiture of the Andalusite Peak and Utah Silver projects and the Company's anticipated focus on its core projects in the Yukon. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "intends", "may" or "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including that the Offering may not close as contemplated in this news release or at all, that the strategic review may not result in a transaction, and that funding will significantly advance exploration efforts of the Company's core Yukon properties. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

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