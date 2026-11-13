Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge" or the "Company") announces that its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 77 King Street West, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario on Monday, December 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

RECORD DATE AND MEETING MATERIALS

Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2026, are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. As of the record date, 319,178,675 common shares of the Company were issued and outstanding, each carrying one vote. The notice of meeting, management information circular and form of proxy or voting instruction form were mailed to shareholders on November 13, 2026, and are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.bigridgegold.com. Shareholders who have not received their meeting materials by November 27, 2026, may contact the Company at jkirke@bigridgegold.com.

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to:

fix the number of directors at six and elect the Company's directors for the ensuing year. The nominees are Kristina Bates (Chair of the Board), Mike Bandrowski, Garett Macdonald, Richard Mazur, Paul Pint and Nick Tintor. Five of the six nominees are independent. Mr. Macdonald, who was appointed to the Board on September 15, 2026 and chairs the Board's Technical and Sustainability Committee, stands for election by shareholders for the first time. He is a mining engineer with more than 25 years of experience in mine operations, project development and executive leadership, currently Vice President Operations and General Manager of Hemlo Mining Corp. and formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Resources Corp.; re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and approve, by ordinary resolution, the Company's Amended and Restated Share Option Plan (the "Plan"), as amended. The Plan is a "rolling" plan under which the number of common shares reserved for issuance may not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares and, under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it must be approved by shareholders each year. The amendments being put to shareholders are housekeeping changes requested by the TSX Venture Exchange in the course of its annual review of the Plan and do not change the number of shares reserved under the Plan or the pricing, term or vesting of options.

The Board of Directors has unanimously approved each of these matters and recommends that shareholders vote FOR them. Full details are set out in the management information circular.

HOW TO VOTE

Registered shareholders may vote by proxy by internet, telephone or mail following the instructions on the form of proxy, or in person at the Meeting. Proxies must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. no later than 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, December 10, 2026. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary should follow the voting instructions provided with their voting instruction form and, if they wish to attend and vote in person, may appoint themselves as proxyholder in the manner described in the circular. The Board encourages all shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting.

ADJUSTMENT TO DIRECTOR OPTION AWARDS

On July 1, 2026, the Company granted 2,250,000 stock options to its non-employee directors, exercisable at $0.45 per share until July 1, 2031, as announced on July 2, 2026. The Company subsequently determined that the grant-date value of these awards exceeded the annual limit on option awards to non-employee directors under the Plan. To bring the awards within that limit, on October 20, 2026 the non-employee directors surrendered for cancellation a total of 1,101,918 of these options, leaving 1,148,082 options from the July 1, 2026 grant outstanding. The cancelled options have been returned to the pool available for future grants under the Plan, and no other terms of the options were changed. Further information is set out in the Company's management information circular dated November 4, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns a 100% interest in its flagship Hope Brook Gold Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador. Big Ridge also owns a 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations, or beliefs regarding future events, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the holding of the Meeting, the matters to be considered at the Meeting and the approval of those matters by shareholders, and the Company's plans for its projects. All forward-looking statements are based on Big Ridge's and its employees' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Big Ridge, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Big Ridge does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on our behalf, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323873