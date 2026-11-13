Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce changes to its board of directors (the "Board") and senior management team as the Company advances its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina through the development phase.

These appointments further strengthen the team required to take Diablillos through project financing and a construction decision, following the recent completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study and receipt of all key permits and approvals.

Summary of Changes:

Clifford Lafleur, P.Eng., has been appointed as a Director of the Company. Mr. Lafleur brings extensive mine development, construction and operating experience to the Board.

of the Company. Mr. Lafleur brings extensive mine development, construction and operating experience to the Board. Cindy Tseo, CPA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer , succeeding Carlos Pinglo, who is retiring and will remain with the Company as an advisor through the transition.

, succeeding Carlos Pinglo, who is retiring and will remain with the Company as an advisor through the transition. Myrzah Bello has joined as Vice President, Human Resources & Sustainability. Ms. Bello brings more +20 years of experience leading human resources, health & safety and sustainability functions and will lead the Company's hiring strategy as it significantly expands its workforce.

Ms. Bello brings more +20 years of experience leading human resources, health & safety and sustainability functions and will lead the Company's hiring strategy as it significantly expands its workforce. Eugenio Ponte has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Country Manager. Mr. Ponte has been integral to the Company's success since its creation. In his expanded role, Eugenio will continue to manage all in-country activities, and will lead the Company's corporate affairs strategy.

Executive Commentary

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented: "We're very pleased to welcome Cliff, Cindy and Myrzah to AbraSilver. Each brings extensive and highly relevant experience, spanning project development, mining finance, operations and human resource leadership. I would also like to sincerely thank Carlos, who has been with AbraSilver since our merger with Aethon Minerals in 2019 and has played an instrumental role in advancing Diablillos to where it is today. We wish Carlos all the best in his retirement and are grateful that he will continue to support the Company through the CFO transition. Finally, congratulations to Eugenio on his well-deserved promotion."

Marie Inkster, Executive Chair, commented: "We have been focused on building and strengthening our management team and Board as we advance Diablillos. Following the appointments announced in August, we have continued to work on attracting high quality talent to the Company and these excellent new additions bring skills and experience that will be invaluable as we progress. We will continue to grow the team in coming months. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to Carlos for his dedication to AbraSilver."

Board Change

Clifford Lafleur, P.Eng., has been appointed to AbraSilver's Board effective November 12, 2026 and will serve on the Board's Technical Committee and Sustainability Committee. Mr. Lafleur is a mining engineer with more than 25 years of experience in operations, technical services and project development. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Integra Resources Corp., where he is accountable for the producing Florida Canyon heap leach mine in Nevada and is leading the DeLamar project in Idaho toward a construction decision, including detailed engineering, early works and long-lead procurement.

Previously, Mr. Lafleur spent four years with SilverCrest Metals Inc. at the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Mexico, first as Vice President Technical Services, establishing the project controls and technical processes for the start-up of the underground mine, and then as Senior Vice President Operations, leading the operation through ramp-up. He also held senior technical roles with Torex Gold Resources, where he led the mining feasibility work for the Media Luna project, and with Primero Mining Corp. Mr. Lafleur holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining Engineering from Laurentian University.

Executive Management Appointments

Cindy Tseo, CPA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective November 16, 2026. Ms. Tseo brings more than 25 years of experience, including the last 20 years in finance leadership roles exclusively in the mining sector, spanning financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, budgeting and internal controls at producing mining companies. She joins AbraSilver from i-80 Gold Corp., a Nevada-focused gold producer and developer, where she served as Vice President, Finance. Prior to i-80 Gold, she was Vice President, Finance at Argonaut Gold Inc., and held senior finance roles at Lundin Mining Corporation, where she was responsible for overseeing the financial reporting and financial planning and analysis functions. Ms. Tseo holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

In her new role, Ms. Tseo will lead AbraSilver's finance function, including financial reporting, treasury and the build-out of the Company's in-house finance team, and will play a key role in the Company's project financing as Diablillos advances towards a construction decision. Carlos Pinglo, who has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary since December 2019, will step down as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective November 16, 2026 and will remain with AbraSilver in an advisory capacity to support an orderly transition.

Myrzah Bello has joined AbraSilver as Vice President, Human Resources & Sustainability. Ms. Bello has more than 20 years of experience in human resources, health and safety, sustainability and governance in mining and infrastructure. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Human Resources, Health and Safety at ATEX Resources Inc. Previously, she was Vice President, Sustainability & Human Resources at O3 Mining Inc. through its acquisition by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, where she led the company's integrated people, health and safety and sustainability strategy during a period of rapid growth. Prior to O3 Mining Inc., she spent 15 years in senior roles with AtkinsRéalis (formerly SNC-Lavalin).

In her new role, Ms. Bello will lead AbraSilver's human resource strategy as the Company significantly expands its workforce, including talent acquisition, compensation, organizational development and sustainability.

Eugenio Ponte has been promoted to Vice President Corporate Affairs & Country Manager (Argentina). Mr. Ponte is a mining executive with more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development, and corporate leadership. He has led exploration programs and mining projects at various stages of development, with extensive expertise in finance, administration, ESG, stakeholder relations, and organizational leadership. His career has been defined by the ability to transform exploration opportunities into value-generating mining projects while leading multidisciplinary teams and building effective relationships with governments, communities, investors, and strategic partners.

Mr. Ponte will continue to manage activities in-country and will lead the corporate affairs strategy as Diablillos progresses towards a construction decision, including relations with authorities, key service providers and other institutional partners.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with significant production potential and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information please visit the AbraSilver website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expect", "is expected", "in order to", "is focused on" (a future event), "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future operations, future exploration and development activities, the expected benefits of the management and board changes announced herein, the roles and responsibilities of the newly appointed officers and directors, the timing of the Chief Financial Officer transition and Mr. Pinglo's advisory role, the Company's plans to build out its finance, operations and human resources teams, and the Company's plans for advancing the Diablillos project toward a formal construction decision and production.

The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company, its properties and business. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of newly appointed officers and directors to execute on the Company's strategic objectives; changes in demand for and price of gold, silver and other commodities; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Argentina; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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