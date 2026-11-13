Zoomlion to Showcase AI-Powered Equipment and Robotics at bauma CHINA 2026

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company") will demonstrate how AI is transforming construction equipment and operations by showcasing over 60 AI, new-energy technologies, and equipment exhibits at bauma CHINA 2026 in Shanghai this November. Under the theme "AI-Driven, Smarter Future," the Company will feature five AI exhibition zones spanning construction machinery, intelligent manufacturing, autonomous operations, and robotics.

Applications of AI across its equipment portfolio will be highlighted in two venues at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from November 24-27 at booths A63, A65, A66, A67, and A68 and B58, B66, and B68. Within the main exhibition area, the ZValley AI Pavilion will feature five sections covering AI technology foundations, smart manufacturing, intelligent products, application scenarios, and smart services. Exhibits will cover cranes, concrete machinery, earthmoving and mining equipment, and aerial work platforms.

At the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center from November 23-26 at booth H1.277, Zoomlion will present its independently developed Z01 bipedal humanoid robot, Zbrain industrial embodied intelligence system, AI applications, and industrial internet platform.

How is Zoomlion using AI to automate complex tasks?

Live demonstrations will illustrate how intelligent equipment can perform complex tasks autonomously. AI agents will demonstrate potential applications in automated mining operations through coordinated excavation and vehicle movements. A simulated open-pit mining demonstration will showcase coordinated excavation, loading/unloading, and hauling, highlighting intelligent excavation technologies and autonomous mining trucks.

The ZE4000GEL is a 400-ton class electric-powered ultra-large excavator and is scheduled to perform a boom-lifting demonstration at the opening. Additional demonstrations will feature cabless mini excavators and skid-steer equipment performing AI-enabled autonomous tasks in simulated European redevelopment scenarios. The ZT118EV, for autonomous operation, and the ZE650G, for remote-controlled operation, will be on show.

How is Zoomlion meeting demand for new-energy equipment in global markets?

New-energy models will account for half of the high-end equipment displayed. Highlights include a 73-meter electric boom pump truck alongside machines developed for international markets, including right-hand-drive equipment. Products designed to meet regional certification requirements and operating conditions across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America will also feature. Zoomlion's electric, hybrid, and plug-in technologies aim to reduce energy consumption and operating costs, while its market-specific equipment reflects the Company's focus on meeting diverse customer requirements worldwide.

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