GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Hatchet Publishes TikTok Live for Gaming in H1 2026 Report

TikTok Live gaming viewership grew 96% year over year to 2.5B hours watched in H1 2026

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming and creator marketing ecosystem and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released its TikTok Live for Gaming in H1 2026 Report. The report reveals key insights into TikTok Live's rapid growth in gaming live-streaming, including its audience, top games, the impact of Roblox, and the platform's growing esports presence.

Access to the report is available at:

https://hatchet.gg/resources/guides/tiktok-live-for-gaming-h1-2026/

TikTok Live: A Major Player in Gaming on Live Streaming

TikTok Live generated 2.5B gaming hours watched in H1 2026, giving the platform a 14% share of gaming live-streaming viewership, level with Kick. This growth comes as Twitch and YouTube Gaming see declines in gaming share (continuing a trend highlighted in Hatchet's previous reports).

With its discovery algorithm, mobile-first viewing experience, and strong connection to younger audiences, TikTok Live has become a platform that sponsors, game developers, and tournament organizers are tapping into to reach gamers.

"Hatchet's latest report shows just how quickly TikTok Live has established itself in gaming live-streaming," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Nearly doubling its gaming hours watched in a year is a clear signal that audience habits are shifting toward mobile, discovery-driven viewing."

Kenna continued, "TikTok is building a distinct audience from other platforms, one that is younger, mobile-first, and highly engaged with titles like Roblox, Free Fire, and Mobile Legends. Hatchet's expanding coverage of the platform is uniquely allowing companies eyeing a modern gaming audience to find them natively."

Key Insights from Hatchet's State of TikTok Live for Gaming H1 2026 Report:

TikTok Live gaming hours watched grew 96% YoY to 2.5B in H1 2026, comfortably outpacing Twitch (9.1B), YouTube Gaming (4.0B), and Kick (2.6B) in growth.

An average of 1.4M creators streamed on TikTok Live each day in H1 2026, nearly double Twitch's 776K, while TikTok's short-form gaming content generated 5.0T views, close to five times YouTube Shorts' 1.1T.

Roblox led TikTok Live with 613M hours watched, more than three times the 188M hours watched across all other streaming platforms combined, while mobile titles like Garena Free Fire (439M) and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (379M) ranked far higher on TikTok than elsewhere.

For more information on Hatchet and insights into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.hatchet.gg

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Hatchet

Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the creator ecosystem across over 30 platforms and with over a decade of data. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and creator intelligence, Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit hatchet.gg

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the performance of the live streaming market . These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquares-hatchet-publishes-tiktok-live-for-gaming-in-h1-2026-r-1250689