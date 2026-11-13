Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a provider of technology, products, and services that help cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences, announced results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q1'27) and will hold an investor call today at 11am ET (call details below).

Highlights

Q1'27 revenue rose 9.2% to $6.1M compared to $5.6M in Q1'26, reflecting increased project activity and revenue from customers that accelerated their delivery timeline.

Q1'27 results included $429k of DCS product sales versus no contribution in the year ago period. The DCS acquisition closed early in Q2'26.

Q1'27 gross margin percentage decreased to 24.1% vs. 30.0% in Q1'26, reflecting lower sales of high margin cinema accessories products and higher costs on selected other accessories, as well as the impact of higher shipping costs particularly in international markets.

Q1'27 gross profit dollars were $1.47k vs. $1.67M in Q1'26, reflecting the lower Q1'27 gross margin percentage.

Q1'27 net income decreased to $181k, or $0.02 per share, vs. $509k, or $0.05 per share, in Q1'26, reflecting the decrease in gross profit dollars as well as $128k of income from the extinguishment of payables that was recorded in Q1'26.

MiT 's Q1'27 working capital improved to $4.24M compared to $4.0M at June 30, 2026 (Q4'26), with Q1'27 net cash of $5.7M compared to $3.2M at June 30, 2026. The $2.5 million increase in cash compared to Q4'26 reflects $1 million in customer deposits collected against future work, and the management of the timing of accounts payable payments.

Moving Image Chairman and CEO, Phil Rafnson, commented, "We are encouraged by our first-quarter revenue and net income performance and the continued confidence theater operators are demonstrating in our business. The exhibition industry continues to benefit from a strong film slate and box office performance that reaffirms consumer demand for compelling theatrical experiences. We believe this is a constructive backdrop for meaningful opportunities for MiT.

While net income of $181,000 is modest in absolute terms, it is an important reflection of the efforts we are making to drive top- and bottom-line improvements. We remain committed to building a stronger, more efficient business platform that can deliver consistent profitability and long-term shareholder value creation."

President and COO, Francois Godfrey, added, "Our Q1 revenue of $6.1 million was ahead of our expectations as one customer advanced a project on accelerated timeframes, as they sought to get facilities ready for the important holiday film window during our Q2 ending in December. This performance is rooted in our long-standing customer relationships, technical expertise and ability to deliver across a widening range of cinema technology requirements, all of which differentiate MiT in the marketplace.

"We have made substantial progress with operating expense initiatives designed to align our cost structure with the business and establish a foundation for improved operating leverage. Much of that work is now in place, and we now look to leverage this disciplined foundation with revenue growth initiatives.

"The addition of the DCS loudspeaker line is an important example of this next phase. The DCS line is opening doors and establishing new conversations with domestic and international customers, providing a gateway to a broader range of potential business opportunities beyond the initial loudspeaker sale. MiT has a long track record of serving theater operators with immersive audio systems, premium large-format (PLF) solutions and the associated products, services and technical support needed to deliver high-quality theatrical experiences. Through DCS and our LEA amplifier relationships, MiT is developing a growing base of future opportunities with the potential to drive growth and greater stability in our business.

"Though a single profitable quarter is not a trend, it does demonstrate the culmination of a lot of hard work across or organization - for which I am very grateful. Our objective remains clear: to build a durable, consistently profitable business that delivers value to our customers and creates long-term shareholder value."

Business Outlook

Our fiscal second quarter is traditionally a period of lower cinema industry activity as exhibitors refrain from capital investments to optimize their revenue potential during the important holiday film season. Despite that seasonality, MiT currently expects revenue of approximately $5.4M for Q2'27 ending December 31st, principally related to the delivery of a turnkey upgrade of a 16-screen theater complex and typically recuring equipment and services revenue.

Conference Call Details



Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-4018 Toll/International Number: 1-201-689-8471

Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Transcript: Posted online here 48 hours after the event Questions can be submitted in advance via Email to: mitq@catalyst-ir.com Telephone Replay Access ID: 13763640

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: November 27, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT") helps cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences through technology, products, and services. MiT designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary cinema products, peripherals, and cinema loudspeaker systems. These products are sold independently and as part of our broader solutions offerings, enabling customers to improve performance, reliability, and the overall moviegoing experience.

MiT's proprietary products include its premium DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line and digital cinema peripheral suite, including automation systems; projector pedestals, bases & lifts; direct-view LED frames; and lighting and power management solutions. It also offers Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, and Christie Digital cinema projectors; LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown and Meyer Sound audio solutions and LG & Samsung LED displays for large scale installations.

Follow us on X: @movingimagenews

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MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30, June 30, 2026 2026 Assets











Current Assets:











Cash $ 5,687

$ 3,193

Accounts receivable, net

1,264



1,114

Inventories, net

3,539



2,411

Prepaid expenses and other

452



516

Total Current Assets

10,942



7,234

Long-Term Assets:







Right-of-use asset

794



855

Property and equipment, net

47



51

Intangibles, net

290



305

Other assets

15



15

Total Long-Term Assets

1,146



1,226

Total Assets $ 12,088

$ 8,460











Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 3,778

$ 1,329

Accrued expenses

335



335

Customer refunds

257



289

Customer deposits

2,007



948

Lease liability-current

269



260

Unearned warranty revenue

54



31

Total Current Liabilities

6,700



3,192











Long-Term Liabilities:







Lease liability-non-current

588



658

Total Long-Term Liabilities

588



658

Total Liabilities

7,288



3,850

Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,952,223 and 9,952,223 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively

-



-

Additional paid-in capital

12,120



12,111

Accumulated deficit

(7,320 )

(7,501 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

4,800



4,610

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,088

$ 8,460



MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30,



2026

2025















Net sales $ 6,094

$ 5,582

Cost of goods sold

4,622



3,908

Gross profit

1,472



1,674











Operating expenses:







Research and development

45



48

Selling and marketing

569



386

General and administrative

691



890

Total operating expenses

1,305



1,324

Operating income

217



350

Other income







Extinguishment of payables

-



128

Interest and other income, net

14



31

Total other income

14



159











Net income $ 181

$ 509











Earnings per share:







Basic $ 0.02

$ 0.05

Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.05











Shares used in computing earnings per share:







Basic

9,952,223



9,939,123

Diluted

10,367,848



10,232,873



MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30,



2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income $ 181

$ 509

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Provision for credit losses

(84 )

45

Inventory reserve

221



-

Depreciation expense

4



3

Amortization expense

15



15

Right-of-use amortization

61



56

Stock compensation expense

8



8

Stock issued for director expense

-



1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

(66 )

(420 ) Inventories

(1,348 )

347

Prepaid expenses and other

65



(601 ) Accounts payable

2,449



(109 ) Accrued expenses and customer refunds

(34 )

163

Unearned warranty revenue

24



37

Customer deposits

1,060



(168 ) Lease liabilities

(62 )

(53 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,494



(167 )









Net increase (decrease) in cash

2,494



(167 ) Cash, beginning of the year

3,193



5,715

Cash, end of the year $ 5,687

$ 5,548



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