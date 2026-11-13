Energy China has shortlisted 23 manufacturers for its 2026 centralized procurement of 15 GW of solar modules, including LONGi, Tongwei, JinkoSolar, JA Solar and Trina Solar. The tender covers 10.7 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules, 1 GW of heterojunction (HJT) modules and 3.3 GW of back-contact (BC) modules. Shortlisted bids range from CNY 0.695 ($0.102)/W to CNY 0.779/W. The announcement identifies shortlisted bidders, with final contract awards yet to be confirmed. JinkoSolar said it is among the first manufacturers to secure certification under two mandatory Chinese national ...

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