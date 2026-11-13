At the Precious Metals Summit Zurich 2026, Commodity TV talks with Arturo Préstamo Elizondo, Executive Chairman & CEO of Santacruz Silver Mining (TSX: SCZ, NASDAQ: SCZM), about the company's silver-zinc operations in Bolivia and Mexico. Topics: Production: four producing mines plus the San Lucas ore-sourcing business, about 10 Moz silver equivalent per year, and 8 Moz AgEq by the end of Q3 Costs: all-in sustaining costs of about $24-25 per ounce San Lucas: a newly acquired 500 tpd mill in Bolivia, with commercial production targeted by December 2027 growth: higher throughput, grades and recoveries at Zimapan, the new Esperanza mine at Caballo Blanco, and Bolivar back on track after dewatering Uplisting: graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange, which opens the door to institutions and ETFs Balance sheet: a treasury that grew from about $73M after Q2 to roughly $125-130M after Q3, with no streams and no royalties Catalysts: permitting at Soracaya targeted for Q1, and disciplined M&A Interview: Marc, Commodity TV SantacruzSilver Silver Zinc Bolivia Mexico Mining PreciousMetalsSummit CommodityTV Company overview: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. - https://santacruzsilver.com ISIN: CA80280U1066, WKN: A1JWYC, FRA: 1SZ.F, TSXV: SCZ.V More videos about Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/santacruz-silver-mining-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silber Silver Zink Interview Production Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV