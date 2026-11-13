New York Stock Exchange: vVardis Raises $175 Million Ahead of NYSE IPO: NYSE Content Update

vVardis Raises $175 Million Ahead of NYSE IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 13th

vVARDIS will list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol VVVV The dental health firm priced 9.72 million shares at $18 apiece. vVARDIS (NYSE: VVVV) says that it provides the first commercially available peptide-containing formulation to treat early cavities without drilling. Co-founders, Co-Chairs and Co-CEOs Dr. Haley Abivardi and Dr. Goly Abivardi will join NYSE Live to discuss their decision to take the company public.

VAST Data announces it has received more than $10 billion in commitments The AI operating system says the funds came from 14 of the more than 1,000 companies it serves. The $10 billion will be deployed toward its software and supporting platform. VAST Founder + CEO Renan Hallak will join NYSE Live to discuss how the company's AI OS has become the platform of choice for AI cloud operators.

Kraft Heinz looks to build off Thursday's momentum at the NYSE The food and beverage giant was on hand to celebrate its recent NYSE listing. Senior leaders outlined the firm's plan for sustainable, profitable growth at its investor day. Shares of Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) rose by 0.9% during Thursday's session.



Opening Bell

vVardis (NYSE: VVVV) celebrate their IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Revvity (NYSE: RVTY) celebrates its 2026 Investor Day

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