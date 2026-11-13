RedChip Companies, Inc.: Greenwich LifeSciences Interview to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air an interview with Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interview in its entirety at: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/glsi_access

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's progress in developing GLSI-100, a novel immunotherapy designed to prevent the recurrence of HER2-positive breast cancer. GLSI-100 combines the GP2 peptide with GM-CSF to stimulate the immune system to recognize and eliminate recurring cancer cells following surgery and standard antibody treatment. In a Phase IIb clinical trial, GLSI-100 demonstrated an approximately 80% reduction in breast cancer recurrence, supporting its potential to address a significant unmet medical need and reduce the risk of metastatic disease.

Patel highlights encouraging early findings from the Company's ongoing Phase III FLAMINGO-01 trial, including strong immune responses and preliminary recurrence trends in patients regardless of HLA type. The open-label, non-HLA-A02 patient cohort has shown an approximately 80% reduction in recurrence based on the Company's preliminary observations, consistent with results from the earlier Phase IIb study. These findings, while still early and requiring further validation, could support expanding GLSI-100's addressable patient population beyond the initially targeted HLA-A02 group. Greenwich estimates that broader eligibility could potentially double its annual target population from approximately 44,000 to 88,000 patients across the United States and Europe.

The interview also explores Greenwich's clinical development milestones, global trial expansion, and preparations for potential commercialization. With approximately 160 clinical sites across the United States and Europe, the Company continues to advance patient enrollment while pursuing protocol modifications designed to expand eligibility and strengthen its planned interim analyses. Patel also discusses progress in commercial-scale manufacturing, including FDA review of manufacturing data and the use of commercially manufactured GLSI-100 clinical supplies in the U.S. Phase III trial. With additional clinical data presentations anticipated, a potential expansion to approximately 200 trial sites, and interim analyses ahead, Greenwich is positioning GLSI-100 for its next stage of clinical development while exploring opportunities to expand the immunotherapy's potential applications.

GLSI is a client of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2 protein, a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including expression in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels. Greenwich LifeSciences has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

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RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. ("Greenwich LifeSciences") and its business, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Greenwich LifeSciences' respective regulatory filings for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Greenwich LifeSciences and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Greenwich LifeSciences contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greenwich-lifesciences-interview-to-air-nationally-on-the-redchi-1251023