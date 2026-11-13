Tata Communications Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Indian Communications Services Provider for Large Enterprises Company of the Year Recognition for Digital Infrastructure Leadership

The company is recognized for its digital infrastructure strategy, enterprise reliability, operational visibility, and measurable business outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Indian telecommunications company Tata Communications has been given the 2026 Indian Company of the Year Recognition in the communications services provider for large enterprises industry for its outstanding achievements in strategic execution, platform innovation, and customer impact for large enterprises. This recognition emphasizes Tata Communications' evolution beyond traditional connectivity into a strategic digital infrastructure partner, helping large enterprises reduce complexity, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy, Tata Communications continues to address the growing complexity of enterprise technology environments. By integrating global connectivity, cloud, security, edge, customer experience, automation, and end-to-end orchestration, the company enables enterprises to modernize their digital infrastructure through a unified operating model. Its software-defined platforms and proprietary technologies help organizations improve visibility, centralize management, and establish the secure, resilient foundations required to scale AI and digital workloads.

Tata Communications portfolio brings together infrastructure, platforms, and managed services to address enterprise requirements through connected capabilities rather than stand-alone solutions. AI-enabled life cycle processes support service feasibility, provisioning, delivery, assurance, and account management, while proactive monitoring and unified control planes improve operational visibility and service reliability. By advancing predictive and increasingly autonomous operations, Tata Communications enables enterprises to identify potential service risks earlier, streamline workflows, and strengthen end-to-end service assurance.

"The company's differentiation is not that it offers more individual services; it is that those services are designed to operate as a connected digital fabric, giving large enterprises a better roadmap from infrastructure investment to business value," according to Rahul Agarwal, Director & Head, ICT Growth Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

By combining global infrastructure, deep domain expertise, mature managed services capabilities, and dedicated enterprise support, the company helps customers manage complex technology environments with greater flexibility and accountability. Its focus on managed operations, automation, and outcome-based engagements supports continuous service improvement, reinforces customer confidence, and helps enterprises translate infrastructure investments into measurable business value.

"As a global company with over 60% of our revenue coming from international markets, it is heartening to also be recognised as the market leader here at home in India. Our strength lies in bringing together the five operating fabrics we have built, spanning network, cloud, cybersecurity, interaction, and intelligence, to build tailored solutions to address our customers' needs. The resilience of these solutions, backed by strong service assurance and accountability, is what we believe earns us the trust of large enterprises and makes us their partner of choice," said Ganesh Lakshminarayan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications.

Frost & Sullivan commends Tata Communications for setting a high standard in strategic execution, platform leadership, and market responsiveness. Its digital portfolio, commitment to large enterprises, and continued investment in intelligent operations are shaping the future of India's communications service provider market and enabling large enterprises to pursue innovation with greater efficiency, resilience, and control.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact

Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Contact

Aastha Singh

Tata Communications

aastha.singh @tatacommunications.com

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