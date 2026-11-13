KitKat Deny Involvement In Microsoft Outage

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KitKat executive, Rouven Lochmüller said: "Whilst naturally supportive of any act that results in the world having a break, we must officially deny the social media speculation linking us to the Microsoft outage. We also want to extend our support to the Microsoft engineers working tirelessly to fix this issue, presumably the only people in the world who have not caught a break today."

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