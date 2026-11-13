Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
90 Millionen C$ Umsatz: Der größte Teil davon kommt jedes Jahr wieder
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker: MSF
Tradegate
13.11.26 | 16:07
471,85 Euro
-0,22 % -1,05
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA Industrie 30
USA 100
USA All 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
471,75472,0516:07
471,50471,7016:07
PR Newswire
13.11.2026 15:24 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KitKat Deny Involvement In Microsoft Outage

KitKat Deny Involvement In Microsoft Outage

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KitKat executive, Rouven Lochmüller said: "Whilst naturally supportive of any act that results in the world having a break, we must officially deny the social media speculation linking us to the Microsoft outage. We also want to extend our support to the Microsoft engineers working tirelessly to fix this issue, presumably the only people in the world who have not caught a break today."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kitkat-deny-involvement-in-microsoft-outage-302939001.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.