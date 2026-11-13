Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: CLV) ("Canoe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one "new" common share for every 3.32 "old" common shares outstanding, in connection with the Company's previously announced business combination with Longview Gold Corp. ("Longview") pursuant to a business combination agreement dated July 24, 2026, as amended(the "Agreement" and the transactions contemplated thereby, the "Transaction").

There are currently an aggregate of 35,640,316 common shares of Canoe issued and outstanding. Accordingly, following the completion of the Consolidation, but before giving effect to any additional share issuances in connection with the Transaction, it is expected that there will be approximately 10,735,034 post-Consolidation common shares of the Company outstanding. The Company also proposes to effect a name change to "Longview Gold Corp." (the "Name Change") contemporaneously with the Consolidation, pursuant to the Agreement. The Consolidation and Name Change are expected to become effective in connection with, and are conditional upon, completion of the Transaction.

The Consolidation and Name Change each remain subject to the approval of TSX Venture Exchange as well as the approval of shareholders of the Company which will be sought at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on November 25, 2026. For further details of the Consolidation, Name Change and the Transaction, please refer to the joint management information circular of the Company and Longview dated October 27, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canoe Mining Ventures Corp.

Canoe Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: CLV) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing exploration assets. The Company seeks to generate value through property acquisitions, geological evaluation, and disciplined project development in jurisdictions with strong mining frameworks and infrastructure.

About Longview Gold Corp.

Longview Gold Corp. is a private company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) which holds an option to acquire the Red Hill Project. Longview is not a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction. Longview's activities are concentrated on the acquisition of mineral exploration properties and the exploration, evaluation, and related activities thereon.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding completion of the Consolidation, Name Change and/or Transaction as currently proposed or at all. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that required shareholder, TSX Venture Exchange and other approvals will be obtained in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange requirements, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Canoe should be considered highly speculative. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323895