Leidos: Beyond Service: Veterans Shaping What Comes Next

How Leidos supports veterans through careers, care and community

Why it matters

Military service ends but the commitment continues

Supporting veterans means looking beyond the uniform

Every veteran deserves opportunities to thrive after service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / For many veterans, service doesn't end when they take off the uniform. The experiences, relationships and sense of purpose developed during military service often shape what comes next, from building careers to supporting families and helping others find their way.

Mark Johnson knows that firsthand.

After 26 years in the U.S. Navy, Johnson brought the lessons of military service into his civilian career. Today, as director of Mission Assurance for Leidos' Health & Services Sector, he continues to apply the principles of accountability, continuous improvement and taking care of people that shaped his time in uniform.

But his commitment extends beyond his day-to-day responsibilities. Johnson mentors six people through American Corporate Partners and FourBlock, participates in veteran employment initiatives and helps connect former service members with career opportunities.

"My definition of service hasn't really changed," Johnson said. "I still believe in helping people, supporting the mission, and making a difference."

On Veterans Day, Leidos recognizes veterans like Johnson whose contributions continue long after military service, while reaffirming its commitment to supporting veterans and their families through health and well-being, meaningful careers and community connections.

Supporting the whole veteran

Military service can shape an entire family, and the transition to civilian life can bring new opportunities and challenges.

For Christina Slaton, vice president of Clinic Operations at Leidos QTC Health Services and a retired Army sergeant first class, that understanding comes from personal experience.

The daughter of two veterans, Slaton served alongside her husband while raising five children. When they deployed together, their children were between the ages of 1 and 13. Her older children received counseling through Military OneSource during the deployment and again when the family reunited.

Those experiences reinforced the importance of supporting not only service members, but also the families who serve alongside them.

"Military OneSource and military behavioral health services really help the service member have that extra set of arms around your children, your family," Slaton explained.

Today, that perspective informs her commitment to helping others navigate military life and its transitions.

"As a veteran helping a veteran, part of your career in the military is service, and being able to continue to give back in your second career is really important," she said.

That commitment extends across Leidos' work supporting the military and veteran community. Through Military OneSource, Leidos helps service members and their families access resources to navigate the challenges of military life. Leidos QTC Health Services also works to expand access to care for veterans, including through mobile clinics, telehealth and community partnerships.

In Northern Arizona, those efforts have helped reconnect more than 1,000 veterans with VA care, demonstrating how accessible services and local connections can make a meaningful difference.

Carrying service into new careers

For veterans transitioning into civilian careers, finding the next opportunity often means learning how to translate years of military experience into a new professional environment.

Johnson understands that challenge and has made helping others navigate it a personal priority.

"Sometimes people need guidance, sometimes they need connections, and sometimes they just need someone who understands what they're going through," he said.

That philosophy reflects the purpose behind Operation MVP, Leidos' enterprise-wide initiative to recruit, train and support veterans and military spouses as they build civilian careers.

Operation MVP by the numbers

Nearly 20% of Leidos' workforce are veterans or military spouses

of Leidos' workforce are veterans or military spouses Approximately 10,000 veterans and military spouses hired since 2022

Beyond hiring, Operation MVP connects members of the military community with career development, mentoring and opportunities to build meaningful professional connections.

For Johnson, those connections are personal. Alongside his professional responsibilities, he volunteers his time mentoring transitioning service members, speaking with veteran employment organizations and helping candidates identify opportunities that match their experience.

Leidos gives me an opportunity to continue contributing professionally while also doing something I care deeply about: helping the military community succeed beyond service. Mark Johnson, Mission Assurance, Leidos Health & Services

Building connections beyond the workplace

Supporting the military community also means creating opportunities for recognition, appreciation and connection beyond the workplace.

Through its Salute to Service partnership with the Washington Nationals, Leidos celebrates military service members and their families at Nationals Park throughout the baseball season. The program gives fans an opportunity to recognize those who serve and their contributions to the community.

That commitment continues this November through initiatives that bring employees, service members and veterans together.

On November 17, Leidos employees will gather at the company's global headquarters for a USO Pack 4 Troops volunteer event, assembling supply and snack kits for deploying service members throughout the region. The effort offers employees a hands-on opportunity to support those currently serving.

Leidos is also helping veterans explore the history of military aviation through its sponsorship of complimentary parking for veterans visiting the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center on November 11. The initiative provides an opportunity to connect with the stories, innovations and contributions of generations of military service members.



Washington Nationals take on the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC on April 17, 2026. Photo: Washington Nationals.

A commitment that continues

For Johnson, Veterans Day is about more than looking back at military service. It's also an opportunity to consider how we can support veterans today.

"You don't have to be a veteran to make a difference," he said. "You can mentor someone, help a transitioning service member make connections, support organizations that assist homeless veterans, or simply reach out to someone who needs help."

That spirit of continued service connects the many ways Leidos recognizes and supports the military community, from healthcare and career opportunities to volunteerism and community partnerships.

On Veterans Day, Leidos honors those who have served, celebrates the contributions they continue to make and recognizes the families and communities who stand alongside them.

Because honoring service means supporting the people behind it, today and in every chapter that follows.

Key takeaways

Leidos supports veterans and military families through behavioral health services, career opportunities and community partnerships

Operation MVP helps veterans and military spouses transition into civilian careers through hiring, mentoring and professional development

Veteran employees continue their commitment to service by supporting fellow veterans, military families and their communities

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Leidos

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/beyond-service-veterans-shaping-what-comes-next-1251062