Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Raises SekurOne Price 25% to US$3,750 Per Year

New pricing reflects expanded capabilities, a new user interface, and increased preliminary demand; includes U.S.-based support from cybersecurity experts. New interface launches late November 2026, with full-scale commercialization starting January 2027.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami-based Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Sekur Private Data (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), today announced that it has set the retail price of SekurOne at US$3,750 per account per year, up from US$3,000, an increase of 25%. The new price reflects SekurOne's expanded capabilities, a completely new user interface, and increased preliminary demand from government, defense, and enterprise clients, as well as from board members, C-suite executives, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). Every SekurOne subscription will now include U.S.-based support from Sekur's cybersecurity experts. The new user interface is scheduled to launch in late November 2026, and full-scale commercialization of SekurOne is expected to begin in January 2027.

SekurOne is Sekur's fully encrypted voice and video, email, messaging and VPN platform, built on Sekur's proprietary HeliX data transfer architecture and requiring no phone number. It is designed for defense and federal officials, military commanders, and government leaders who require communications that support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling, and for private-sector board-level directors, C-suite executives, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) requiring hardened encrypted communications.

"SekurOne is a much more capable platform today than when we first priced it," said Alain Ghiai, Founder and CEO of Sekur Private Data. "We have added new capabilities, rebuilt the user interface from the ground up, and we are now backing every account with U.S.-based support from cybersecurity experts. The preliminary interest we are seeing from governments, defense organizations, enterprises, boards, and high-net-worth individuals shows that the market values a sovereign, independent communications platform, and the new price reflects that value."

"For our clients, secure communications are mission-critical. When a minister, a commander, a board chair, a CEO, or a private client needs help, they will reach a cybersecurity expert in the United States who understands their threat environment, not a generic help desk. We expect the new interface and this support model to accelerate adoption as we move to full-scale commercialization in January."

New SekurOne Pricing and Timeline

The new SekurOne retail price of US$3,750 per account per year replaces the previous retail price of US$3,000 per account per year. Key details are as follows:

Item Detail New SekurOne retail price US$3,750 per account per year Previous SekurOne retail price US$3,000 per account per year Price increase US$750 per account per year (25%) Included support U.S.-based support from Sekur cybersecurity experts New user interface launch Late November 2026 Full-scale commercialization Expected to begin January 2027

A New User Interface

The new SekurOne user interface is scheduled to launch in late November 2026. It brings encrypted voice and video calling, email, messaging, and VPN together in a redesigned experience intended to make secure communications as easy to use as everyday consumer applications, without the data mining, location tracking, or dependence on telecom networks that come with them. Call-by-Invite via SMS or SekurSend email, and the unique Sekur ID that replaces the phone number, remain at the core of the platform.

U.S.-Based Support from Cybersecurity Experts

SekurOne subscriptions will include support from a U.S.-based team of cybersecurity experts. The team will assist clients with onboarding, deployment, and day-to-day use, and will help organizations use SekurOne in line with their security and operational-security (OPSEC) policies. U.S.-based expert support is particularly relevant for U.S. federal, defense, and enterprise clients, for boards and C-suite executives, and for high-net-worth individuals and their family offices, including those purchasing through Sekur's U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule contract, as well as for international government clients that require specialist assistance.

Preliminary Demand and Path to Commercialization

The price increase follows increased preliminary interest in SekurOne from government, defense, and enterprise organizations, as well as from board-level, C-suite, and HNWI clients, including a quotation request from a government in Africa, recently announced by the Company, that included 200 SekurOne accounts. Sekur expects to begin full-scale commercialization of SekurOne in January 2027, following the launch of the new user interface. Preliminary interest and quotation requests do not constitute binding orders, and there can be no assurance that they will result in sales.

Sekur offers government clients two deployment models. In the Swiss-hosted model, the service runs on Sekur-controlled hardware in Swiss data-center facilities. In the on-premises model, Sekur installs and configures the platform on approved hardware within the organization's own facilities, giving the client full data sovereignty and sole control over its keys and data.

Sekur Core Communications Solutions

Sekur delivers secure communications that work within and beyond the Sekur network, operating independently of conventional telecom infrastructure to reduce exposure to interception, SIGINT collection, traffic analysis, metadata exploitation, and hostile surveillance in contested environments. No Sekur solution data-mines or location-tracks its users.

All solutions are built on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech, meeting the privacy, security, and OPSEC requirements of intelligence agencies, defense and federal organizations, military commands, diplomatic missions, government agencies, executives, and professionals handling CUI and other sensitive, mission-critical information. Deployments are supported by on-premises infrastructure options for full data sovereignty, mission assurance, and sole control over keys and data.

SekurOne - Encrypted Voice/Video, Email, Messaging, and VPN

A fully encrypted communications platform engineered on proprietary HeliX data transfer architecture, purpose-built to defeat telecom network tracing, resist Pegasus-style malware intrusion, and support CUI handling requirements. SekurOne is designed for defense and federal officials, military commanders, government leaders, and executives conducting confidential, operational, or sensitive conversations where standard carrier-based voice and video platforms present unacceptable interception and exploitation risk.

Call-by-Invite capability via SMS or SekurSend email ensures controlled access and eliminates unsolicited contact. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity management, with no phone number required - preserving user privacy across all voice and video communications.

SekurMail - Secure Business and Executive Email

An enterprise- and government-grade encrypted email platform designed for defense and federal agencies, military commands, senior government officials, C-suite executives, and organizations handling confidential and operationally sensitive communications, including CUI correspondence. Built on proprietary architecture with zero Big Tech dependencies and no metadata tracking, SekurMail keeps sensitive communications private between sender and recipient.

Key capabilities include SekurSend/SekurReply for secure delivery to non-Sekur recipients without exposing sender identity or message content; full message delivery control and audit capability; encrypted file transfer; custom domain support for organizational integration; and active protection against phishing, social engineering, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks targeting corporate and administrative networks.

SekurMessenger - Secure Team Messaging and Collaboration

A secure messaging platform providing end-to-end encrypted text, file transfer, voice messages, and collaboration capabilities for defense, military, government, and executive teams coordinating operational and mission-sensitive information, including CUI material. Features include self-destructing messages, encrypted file transfers, and compliance-grade archiving for recordkeeping and audit requirements.

Cross-network secure communications with non-Sekur users are supported via Chat-by-Invite, enabling secure coordination with coalition partners, external agencies, and field elements without compromising the network. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity verification and contact authentication, with no phone number required.

SekurVPN - Enterprise Network Security and Identity Protection

An enterprise-grade Virtual Private Network leveraging proprietary HeliX encryption technology, engineered to provide secure internet access, identity obfuscation, and traffic protection for defense organizations, military and federal personnel, government agencies, and executives operating across remote, traveling, deployed, forward, or untrusted network environments.

SekurVPN maintains zero data logging, ensuring no record of user activity exists that could be exposed through legal process, network compromise, or third-party collection. It is built for defense, government, and executive use cases - including protection of traffic associated with CUI and operationally sensitive workflows - where standard commercial VPN solutions present unacceptable privacy and security risk.

SekurRelay - Executive-Level Secure Email Integration

An enterprise-grade secure email relay solution enabling domain splitting, which allows organizations to establish secure communications at the executive, board, or senior staff level without requiring full organizational migration or infrastructure overhaul.

SekurRelay removes one of the most significant barriers to large-scale defense, government, and enterprise deployment, enabling phased adoption that protects command leadership, flag officers, and the highest-value personnel and communications immediately while broader organizational rollout proceeds. It is designed for defense and government organizations, regulated industries, and enterprises requiring rapid, low-friction elevation of communications security at the command and executive tier, including environments handling CUI communications.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

Darkstar Capital Contract Update

As announced by the Company on November 5, 2026 , Sekur has engaged Darkstar Capital, effective October 25, 2026, to provide investor awareness services. In accordance with applicable securities regulations, Sekur is disclosing the fees payable to Darkstar Capital under that contract. Darkstar Capital will be paid CA$3,000 per month, in cash, on a month-to-month basis. The contract may be terminated by either party at any time with 30 days' written notice.

Contact

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

Sekur Private Data

Email: investors@sekur.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

https://sekur.com/en/company/investors

To find out more about Sekur, visit https://sekur.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: market acceptance of the new SekurOne pricing; the timing of the launch of the new SekurOne user interface and of full-scale commercialization; the Company's ability to deliver U.S.-based support; the possibility that preliminary interest or quotation requests do not result in sales; risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments in software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-raises-sekurone-price-25-to-us3-750-per-year-1251082