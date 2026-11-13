Veteran architecture and business development leader will help drive Webcor's Los Angeles market expansion

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Webcor has named David Sheldon Senior Director, Strategic Growth, strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to expand its presence and pursue new opportunities in Southern California.

Sheldon is based in the company's Los Angeles office. He reports to Senior Vice President Lorcan Kearney. In his new role, Sheldon will work closely with Kearney and Director of Business Development Brooke Walbuck to shape the vision, strategy, and outcomes associated with growing Webcor's presence in Southern California. His focus includes opportunities across healthcare, higher education, aviation, civic, and commercial markets.

"I was fortunate to work with David before he joined us on several pursuits and strategic opportunities," Kearney said. "I've always admired his strengths and talent, and I am excited to see what we can achieve together as a team."

Sheldon brings to his new role more than 25 years of experience covering business development, strategic growth, planning, and client engagement. Most recently, he spent eight years with Perkins&Will in Los Angeles, serving as Marketing Director and, previously, Practice Leader for the studio's Corporate and Commercial practice. In those roles, he focused on growth strategy while helping to shape the studio's business direction.

Sheldon's earlier career spanned design , client engagement, and regional leadership across domestic and international markets, building relationships and pursuing new work across architecture, planning and commercial real estate. He began his career in landscape architecture and urban design, giving him a design-industry foundation that complements his later focus on strategic growth.

"David brings a valuable combination of strategic thinking, vision, and a deep understanding of how clients and communities define success," said Matt Rossie, President and CEO of Webcor. "His experience working within the architecture and design community gives him an important perspective as we continue to grow in Southern California. We're excited to have him helping us strengthen existing relationships, build new ones, and identify opportunities where Webcor can deliver the greatest value."

Sheldon's appointment supports Webcor's broader profitable growth strategy, which includes continued investment in the Los Angeles market, focused business development and pursuit activity, strategic staffing, and efforts to increase Webcor's visibility throughout the region.

"What attracted me to Webcor is the combination of a strong reputation, exceptional people, and a genuine commitment to building lasting relationships," Sheldon said. "Southern California offers tremendous opportunities across healthcare, higher education, aviation, civic, and commercial markets, and I'm excited to work with the team to build on Webcor's strengths, deepen our connections with clients and partners, and help shape the next chapter of the company's growth in the region."

Throughout his career, Sheldon has emphasized understanding client and community needs and building consensus around strategies for achieving them. His experience brings an architecture and planning perspective to identifying opportunities, developing client relationships, and helping organizations pursue sustainable growth.

Sheldon earned a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from Colorado State University. He is a LEED Green Associate and a WELL Accredited Professional.





David Sheldon

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9523/323599_5daed162149ba95b_001.jpg

About Webcor

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative approach, cost-effective design-build methodology, and expertise in landmark project delivery. Founded in 1971, Webcor has been repeatedly honored as one of the Greenest Builders in California, a Healthiest Employer, a Top Corporate Philanthropist, a Best Place to Work, and a Largest California Construction Firm. Webcor has offices in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles. More information is available at webcor.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323599