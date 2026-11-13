Sparta Capital Ltd. Announces Application to the Ontario Securities Commission to Become a Reporting Issuer in Ontario

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) ("Sparta" or the "Company") announces that it will make an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") to be deemed a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario.

The Company is currently a reporting issuer in Alberta. The Company has determined that it has a significant connection to Ontario within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), as its head office is in Toronto, Ontario and a significant portion of its shareholders reside in Ontario. In accordance with Exchange Policy 3.1, the Company has undertaken to the Exchange to provide evidence that it has become a reporting issuer in Ontario by May 30, 2027.

"Becoming a reporting issuer in Ontario reflects where our head office and many of our shareholders are located," said Sparta President Tony Peticca.

About Sparta Capital Ltd.

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY." The Company operates through a decentralized structure with active business units in two primary verticals: Environmental Services, through ERS International (a division of Re-ECO Tech Electronic Conversions Ltd.), which provides e-waste processing, IT Asset Disposition and related environmental services; and Health Technology, through Sparta Health Corporation's Doc-in-a-Box clinician-facing advisory and decision-support platform.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's intention to apply to the OSC to be deemed a reporting issuer in Ontario, the timing of such application and its outcome, and the reinstatement of the Company's common shares to trading on the Exchange. Such forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including that the OSC may not grant the application within the anticipated timeframe or at all, and that the Exchange may not reinstate the Company's common shares to trading. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Tony Peticca, President

416.648.6506

Sparta Capital Ltd.

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

SOURCE: Sparta Capital Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/sparta-capital-ltd.-announces-application-to-the-ontario-securities-commission-to-become-1251110