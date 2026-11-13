At the Precious Metals Summit Zurich 2026, Commodity TV talks with Darren Blasutti, CEO of Mining Americas (TSX: MAI, OTCQX: MAIFF), formerly Minera Alamos, about building a U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer. Topics: Pan Mine, Nevada: in production since the acquisition from Equinox Gold, with 2026 guidance of 32-38 koz and an expected 34-36 koz Copperstone, Arizona: a permitted underground mine that was about 70% built before construction started; around 50 koz per year for about $55-60M, with first production targeted for H2 2027 Gold Rock, Nevada: a satellite pit about 11 miles from Pan; about $20M to reach 35-40 koz per year Cerro de Oro, Mexico: a newly permitted greenfield open pit, planned for construction in 2028, with a resource that could grow from about 800 koz to 1.4-1.5 Moz Growth: three mines for about $115M in total capital, rising to around 180 koz per year and roughly five times today's production Funding: cash on hand, a revolving credit facility with Scotiabank and National Bank, and cash flow from Pan Catalysts: a Gold Rock study and construction decision, a maiden open-pit resource at Copperstone, and a Cerro de Oro PFS in 2027 Interview: Marc, Commodity TV MiningAmericas Gold Nevada Arizona Mexico GoldMining PreciousMetalsSummit commoditytv