EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 November 2026



13-Nov-2026 / 21:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 13 November 2026 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 9-13 November 2026 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation"). Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,397 202.0628 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.11.2026 NL0000235190 75,823 202.1618 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.11.2026 NL0000235190 15,422 210.0049 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.11.2026 NL0000235190 70,318 209.9474 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,408 209.6095 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.11.2026 NL0000235190 72,343 209.5982 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,256 209.9245 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.11.2026 NL0000235190 70,980 209.8316 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.11.2026 NL0000235190 16,473 205.9487 XETR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 13.11.2026 NL0000235190 70,364 205.9034 XPAR TOTAL 440,784 207.4325

These transactions are part of the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback programme that will be executed in multiple tranches over a period ending no later than 31 July 2029, for a total amount of up to € 5 billion (or the equivalent amount in shares). Airbus intends to cancel the shares acquired through the programme. This first tranche commenced on 9 November 2026 and will be executed through 23 December 2026, up to a maximum amount of € 800 million (or the equivalent amount in shares), with the rate of repurchase and total amount repurchased during the period being subject to market conditions. Since 9 November 2026, up to and including 13 November 2026, Airbus has purchased 440,784 shares, for a total amount of € 91,432,909. The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 14 April 2026, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Execution of the programme is subject to continued shareholder approval. Further information about the Company's share buybacks can be found on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

Philippe Gmerek

Airbus

+33 (0) 6 13 19 37 27







End of Inside Information



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