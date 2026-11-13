Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a developer of hybrid quantum-classical software and hardware technologies, provides an update on its European business development activities, summarizing its participation at the recent trade mission in Barcelona, Spain, and announcing its upcoming keynote presentation at the inaugural World Quantum Cannes Festival in Cannes, France, taking place November 17-18, 2026.

Participation in the Barcelona Deep Tech Trade Mission

From November 2-5, 2026, SuperQ participated in Deep Tech Canada's Trade Mission to Barcelona, exhibiting at the Canadian Pavilion during the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) and the co-located Barcelona Deep Tech Summit. Over the course of the four-day event, Company representatives met with European municipal officials, enterprise infrastructure operators, institutional investors, and public-sector procurement teams.

At the exhibition, SuperQ presented technical demonstrations of its commercialized Super platform, Super OS, Super PQC cybersecurity suite, and the in-development Super Nova modular hybrid quantum hardware. Meetings focused on potential use cases in urban mobility, energy grid optimization, logistics, and critical infrastructure, allowing the Company to introduce its technology stack to prospective enterprise and public-sector stakeholders in the European market.

Upcoming Keynote at World Quantum Cannes Festival

Following its activities in Spain, SuperQ will be presenting a keynote speech at the World Quantum Cannes Festival, held November 17-18, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in France. The Company also has a dedicated booth at the event where the Company's CBO Manoj Joseph and Senior Strategic Advisor, Bob Dameron will be taking pre-planned business meetings.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum, is scheduled to speak on Day 2 of the conference program on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Dr. Khan will participate in discussions covering enterprise adoption strategies, hybrid quantum-classical orchestration, and applications of optimization and post-quantum cryptography solutions.

"Our participation in Barcelona provided direct engagement with European municipal and enterprise stakeholders evaluating hybrid quantum-classical and high-performance computing tools," stated Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum. "We are pleased to continue our European outreach at the World Quantum Cannes Festival, where we will share insights on how Super OS and our hybrid software architecture integrate with existing classical infrastructure as we pursue commercial partnerships and enterprise engagements across Europe."

Executive Leadership Transition

The Company reports that Patrick Hone is stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer of SuperQ ("CFO"), and that Julien Bui has been appointed as the Company's CFO to lead its financial strategy and operations forward. Having successfully guided the organization through this transitional phase from the previous long-standing CFO, Mr. Hone will facilitate a structured handover to Mr. Bui. This appointment marks the next stage of SuperQ's corporate growth as the Company accelerates the global commercialization of its hybrid-quantum technologies and scales enterprise operations. Mr. Bui brings extensive executive expertise in long-term financial planning, institutional capital allocation, and sustainable operational expansion in high-growth technology sectors. The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Hone for his dedicated contributions and stewardship, which preserved organizational momentum and positioned SuperQ for sustained long-term execution.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM - the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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